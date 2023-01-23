Frinton firefighters rescue budgie behind kitchen cupboard

Fire crews said they were "delighted to help" reunite Rainbow the budgie with its owner

Fire crews were called out to rescue a "lifeline" budgie after it got stuck behind a kitchen cupboard.

Rainbow's owner called Essex Fire and Rescue Service after their pet became trapped at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday.

A crew from Frinton went to the house in Kirby Cross and removed part of the kitchen unit to free the bird.

"It might just be a budgie to some people, but Rainbow is a real lifeline to its owner," said fire station manager Paul Nash.

"We were delighted to be able to help."

The budgie's tail feathers could be seen poking out from behind the kitchen unit

