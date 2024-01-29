Frisco man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Baird

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred along I-20 between Baird and Putnam Sunday morning.

At 11:10 a.m. on January 28, crews were dispatched to a crash located seven miles east of Baird. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Freightliner towing a Hyundai was stopped on the shoulder of I-20 westbound. The vehicle was stopped and disabled as the driver attempted to repair the engine.

A driver in a 2011 Freightliner towing a Reitnouer trailer failed to maintain a single lane and struck the driver outside of the 2017 Freightliner.

The driver of the 2017 Freightliner was killed in the collision and has been identified as 43-year-old Yan Broytman of Frisco, Texas. The driver of the 2011 Freightliner was not injured.

Trooper Matthew Howe of the Baird Texas Highway Patrol investigated the crash with the assistance of troopers from Baird and Albany.

