Froedtert ThedaCare Health announces board of directors after merger

OSHKOSH ― Froedtert ThedaCare Health has announced its board of directors after the recent merger of the two companies.

Midwest BMO Wealth Management Regional President Jud Snyder is set to chair a new 17-member board, including Froedtert ThedaCare Health President Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO Cathy Jacobson and Oshkosh Corporation President and CEO John Pfeifer.

Froedtert ThedaCare Health announced the board via a news release after recently naming former president and CEO of Munson Medical Center, Matt Wille, as its chief operating officer.

“The expertise of our board of directors will be instrumental to our combined organization and our communities,” said Jacobson in the release.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside this talented group of individuals and collaborate to transform the way health care is delivered in Wisconsin.”

The board appointments officially finalize the merger of ThedaCare and Froedtert Health, which was first announced in September when the two health care facilities approved an agreement outlining the terms of the new company.

The announcement also comes directly on the heels of the completed $100 million expansion of the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

“Our board understands the unique needs of our communities and what is required for success moving forward,” said Andrabi in the written statement.

“Their professional backgrounds paired with their devotion to Wisconsinites will be indispensable in shaping our future as a combined organization.”

Menasha Corporation retired president and CEO Jim Kotek will vice chair a board that is also set to include The Walbec Group CEO Kurt Bechthold, UW Milwaukee Vice Chancellor Emeritus Joan Prince and retired group president of Kimberly-Clark/Boston Consulting Group Kim Underhill.

The full group of directors reads as follows:

Judson (Jud) Snyder, board chairperson, regional president, Midwest BMO Wealth Management;

James (Jim) Kotek, vice chairperson, retired president and CEO, Menasha Corporation;

Catherine (Cathy) Jacobson, CEO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc.;

Imran Andrabi, M.D., president, Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc.;

Kurt Bechthold, director, CEO, The Walbec Group;

John Beré, director, executive vice president, Growth and Strategy, Alta Resources;

Marc Chini, director, retired, Kohl's Corporation and General Electric;

Robert (Bob) W. Clarke, director, principal, The RJ Clarke Group, LLC;

Charles (Chuck) Dallas, director, vice president, Cornerstone Business Services;

Jacquelyn (Jackie) Fredrick, director, retired CEO, Versiti Inc.;

David Lubar, director (serves concurrently on the Medical College of Wisconsin Board of Trustees), president and CEO, Lubar & Co.;

José Olivieri, director, senior partner, Michael Best;

John Pfeifer, director, president and CEO, Oshkosh Corporation;

Joan M. Prince, Ph.D., director, vice chancellor emeritus, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee;

Mary Ellen Stanek, director, co‐chief investment officer, Baird Advisors and president, Baird Funds;

Terry Timm, director, retired chief administrative officer, Thrivent Financial; and

Kim Underhill, director, retired group president, Kimberly-Clark/Boston Consulting Group.

According to the statement, the board still has an open director position “for another member to be appointed who also serves concurrently on the Medical College of Wisconsin Board of Trustees.”

