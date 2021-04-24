Frogmore garden's secrets revealed: Seats for the Queen and water bowls for the corgis

The Queen and Prince Charles, pictured at Frogmore last month - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For most people, a moment's rest on a bench after a stroll through a stately garden is a welcome reward – and the Queen is no exception.

Staff at the gardens at Frogmore House will "strategically place seats" should Her Majesty wish to pause for a moment and admire the surrounding plants and wildlife, her chief gardener has revealed.

The gardens at Frogmore, which consist of 35 acres, are sometimes referred to as the Royal family's "secret bolt-hole", nestled away in Windsor's Home Park and close to Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent most of the last year in lockdown.

The gardens are rarely opened to the public, with annual weekends of open days in the spring and summer months, but Neil Dodds, the Frogmore head gardener, has given a unique insight into the comings and goings of the estate. This includes that three bowls are regularly filled with water for Her Majesty's corgis at the grounds.

In conversation with John Anderson, the Keeper of the Gardens, as part of an online event for the National Garden Scheme, Mr Dodds said: "We've got three of those – for the corgis. The three bowls within the garden… So there's dog bowls, which we have to regularly fill. Also seats strategically placed so if Her Majesty wants to sit for a while she can."

Last month, the Queen, who turned 95 just days after Prince Philip's funeral, took on two puppies to join her remaining dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – called Candy.

The first, Fergus, also a dorgi, is said to be named after her uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, and the second, Muick, is a pure-bred corgi and thought to be named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew enjoy the Frogmore gardens in 1968 - PA Wire

Earlier this month, the Queen and Prince Charles were pictured taking a stroll in the sunshine through the gardens, which she had previously said in a message to Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time "holds a special place in my family's affection".

In a special episode celebrating the programme's 70th anniversary in 2017, the Queen reflected on her early memories of her mother as a gardener.

She said: "I have an early memory of my mother, Queen Elizabeth, being a hands-on gardener, a tradition that has been followed by other members of my family. I know this passion is shared by your listeners and many other people besides. I'm not any sort of expert on gardening, but plants, trees and flowers have been a source of pleasure throughout my life."

The Queen Mother was known for her love of horticulture, and Mr Dodds, who has worked at Frogmore for 41 years, said he transformed one area of the grounds into a "secret garden" for her.

He added: "Before I arrived on the scene it actually was just more of a rubbish dump really. And then we created it into what... is the secret garden primarily for the Queen Mother, the late Queen Mother, because she wanted somewhere to go and sit. There used to be a chair, a seat in there for her."

The secret garden features magnolias, cherries and camellias as well as ferns that Mr Dodds said "suit the atmosphere".

Frogmore, bought by Queen Charlotte in 1792, has remained a special place for the Royal family. She employed the architect James Wyatt to transform the house and grounds.

In 1923, the future George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, loved it so much that they even spent part of their honeymoon there. It is also the burial place of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, with the former praising its tranquility as "you only hear the hum of bees, the singing of the birds".

The Royal Collection Trust usually hosts three Charity Open Days at Frogmore House and Gardens in spring each year and opens to the public in August, but due to the pandemic will next open to visitors in 2022.