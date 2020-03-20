From coronavirus to impeachment, Hakeem Jeffries says he's focused on representing Brooklyn to the fullest

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a 49-year-old Democrat from Brooklyn, just might be the next speaker of the House. In the meantime, however, there’s a pandemic to deal with.

On Sunday night, Jeffries hosted a coronavirus “virtual town hall” on Facebook, where he was joined by medical experts and other local officials. Jeffries provided the audience with information about how the federal and local governments are responding to the pandemic, which has hit New York City particularly hard. He also gave advice on best practices for staying safe at home.

“Maintain a healthy social-distancing practice. ... Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,” Jeffries said. “We’ll continue to make ourselves available, and we’re going to get through this together.”

Since he was elected to the House in 2012, Jeffries has made it a point to regularly host neighborhood town halls and “Congress on your corner” events to maintain a physical presence on the streets of his New York City district, which includes parts of Jeffries’s native Brooklyn and a small sliver of Queens.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., talks with reporters after a meeting with House leaders on a coronavirus aid package, March 13. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images) More

Now that hands-on approach must be modified for the coronavirus era. At the end of his virtual town hall, Jeffries said he is planning similar events via conference call and online. As of Friday morning, there were 4,408 confirmed cases of the virus in New York City. The city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, is pushing for a “shelter in place” order that would effectively quarantine most New Yorkers inside their homes. In the meantime, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that he was banning “all nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.”

The new rules prohibit Jeffries from practicing the retail politics — the interactions with constituents up close and in person — that have helped make him one of the city’s most prominent politicians. In an extensive conversation with Yahoo News late last month, Jeffries talked about why it’s a priority for him “to be visible, to be available” and “to be present” in his district.

Jeffries also discussed the persistent speculation he could be the next speaker of the House, his concerns about rampant gentrification and his experiences working with President Trump’s White House.

Jeffries got his start in politics when he was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2006 after years working as a lawyer. He believes too many officials only go out and engage with their constituents during election season.

“From the very beginning … I made the determination that I wanted to try to approximate the same level of effort and connectivity that candidates deploy when campaigning, when it’s time to govern,” Jeffries said. “Many people rightly conclude that it seems as if we only see individuals when they’re seeking office.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic made this kind of up-close-and-personal politics a thing of the past, serving on Capitol Hill made it harder for Jeffries to spend a lot of time with constituents. But Jeffries’s wife and children have remained in Brooklyn.

“I’m in Washington, but I’m there no longer than I have to be. I don’t linger in Washington. ... The center of gravity has to be the district you represent,” Jeffries said. “If you align your family’s location with the district you serve, then you have the dual incentive to be on the ground, both to see your family and to be working on the ground on behalf of the people that you represent.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi performs the ceremonial swearing-in with U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and his family at the start of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 3, 2019. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images) More