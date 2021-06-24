  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

From royal insider to target: How the Arab Spring propelled Jamal Khashoggi into the Saudi leadership's crosshairs

Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are few more feared destinations in Cairo than Tora Prison — a notorious complex where hundreds of political prisoners have been jailed, often subjected to unspeakable torture.

But one day in 2008, one of the prison’s most celebrated inmates, democracy advocate Ayman Nour, figured out a way to hoodwink his jailers — and ultimately get himself freed. How did he do so? A clever ruse that Nour concocted with the active collaboration of a visitor from Saudi Arabia, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi’s role in helping Nour outsmart the jailers of Tora Prison is told for the first time in “A Revolution Crushed,” Episode 4 in the latest season of Yahoo News’ "Conspiracyland" podcast, “The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi.” It is a story that illustrates the Saudi journalist’s political transformation — and his penchant for inserting himself into the midst of events that rippled through the Middle East.

Subscribe and download: “Conspiracyland” on Apple Podcasts

Khashoggi had once been a friend of Osama bin Laden, championing his battles in Afghanistan against the Soviet occupiers. He later became a spin doctor for a harsh antidemocratic Saudi monarchy and was sometimes assigned to what one former colleague called “secret missions” to collect intelligence.

But in the years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Khashoggi’s views began to evolve as he became an increasingly outspoken supporter of democracy and freedom of speech.

That led him to visit Nour — a dissident whose case was so well known that multiple U.S. officials, including President George W. Bush, had publicly called for his release.

But getting in to see him wasn’t easy. Journalists were barred from Tora Prison. So Khashoggi listed himself as a relative of the prisoner’s wife.

Then, under the watchful eyes of the jailers, sitting across from each other at a table in the warden’s conference room, Khashoggi and Nour implemented their scheme.

Opposition leader Ayman Nour stands in a court in Cairo January 23, 2007. (Nasser Nuri/Reuters)
Egyptian opposition leader Ayman Nour in a court in Cairo in 2007. (Nasser Nuri/Reuters)

Khashoggi had brought with him a pack of cigarillos, or mini-cigars, that he plunked on the conference room table. Nour was ushered in and brought his own pack, placing it on the table as well, as he sat down across from Khashoggi. “When we stood up to leave, each took the other’s pack,” recalls Nour, now living in exile in Istanbul.

And inside Nour’s pack, which Khashoggi smuggled out of the prison, was an eloquent letter to Sen. Barack Obama, then a Democratic candidate for president.

Before long, the letter popped up on Obama’s Facebook page.

“Dear Senator Obama: These lines, which I'm not certain will see the light or reach you, were written behind the walls of an old prison in the south of Cairo,” the letter read. Nour explained why the charges against him by Hosni Mubarak’s government were a sham.

“The real charge is that I committed the crime of dreaming of change!” the letter continued. “Me and the generation I belong to — in Egypt and the Arab region — views you as a gifted and inspiring model for the dream of freedom. [I] look forward to hearing from you — today, tomorrow and in the future.”

The letter had an impact. In February 2009, just a few weeks after Obama’s inauguration, Nour was released from prison — a move that was widely interpreted as a gesture by Mubarak to the new American president.

Ayman Nour (c) the Leader of the Ghad Opposition Party is mobbed by supporters outside his party&#39;s headquarters following his release from prison on February 19, 2009. (Mike Nelson/EPA/Shutterstock)
Nour is mobbed by supporters outside his party's headquarters following his release from prison on Feb. 19, 2009. (Mike Nelson/EPA/Shutterstock)

That’s an amazing backstory. I wish I did know it,” Ben Rhodes, then one of Obama’s top foreign policy advisers, says on "Conspiracyland" when told about Nour’s account of his visit with Khashoggi that day.

Rhodes says he recalls Nour’s letter but had no idea that Khashoggi was the person who smuggled it out of Tora Prison.

“He kind of pops up everywhere, you know,” Rhodes says about Khashoggi on "Conspiracyland." “To me, this story kind of captures just how much this guy was not just a journalist in Saudi, not just an opposition figure in Saudi — he was a real regional figure who was connected to everybody, particularly people that were in the different movements against authoritarian leaders. And so there's a kind of a Zelig quality to his role over the last decade.”

It’s a Zelig quality that resurfaced just a few years later, when Khashoggi found himself in the middle of pro-democracy Arab Spring protests that swept through the region. Rhodes recounts on "Conspiracyland" how the Obama administration was deeply divided over those protests. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Defense Bob Gates and even Vice President Joe Biden were wary of the demonstrations, fearing they would disrupt relationships with autocratic regimes like that of Egypt’s Mubarak, which the United States had long viewed as allies in the global war on terror.

Anti-government protesters react after a speech by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Tahrir Square February 10, 2011 in Cairo, Egypt. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
Antigovernment protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square react after a speech by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Feb. 10, 2011. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

“Mubarak has been an ally of ours,” Biden said in an interview with "PBS NewsHour" at the time. “I would not refer to him as a dictator.’

But Khashoggi immersed himself in the protests, flying to Cairo, huddling with Nour to plot strategy and celebrating the massive demonstrations in Tahrir Square against Mubarak. Khashoggi, like millions of others in the region, saw them as the harbinger of a new era in the Middle East. “We are witnessing the events of the massive transformation in Egypt” and a new “road map” for the region, he wrote for the Saudi newspaper Al Watan on Feb. 13, 2011 — and then tweeted out the article, proclaiming how proud he was to have written it.

The elation of Khashoggi and other pro-democracy activists was short-lived. Mubarak stepped down — an electric moment in Cairo — and was soon replaced by a democratically elected government dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood and headed by Mohammed Morsi. But Morsi failed to deliver on his promises of democratic reform and in 2013 was deposed in a coup engineered by the defense minister and former chief of military intelligence, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, and heavily backed — with funding and other support — by the Saudi government.

Supporters of Egypt&#39;s ousted President Mohammed Morsi chant slogans against Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at Nasr City, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies, in Cairo on July 28, 2013. (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi chant slogans against Defense Minister Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo on July 28, 2013. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The overthrow of Morsi was a crushing blow for Khashoggi. And for his efforts, he was subjected to a wave of vicious tweets and threats on Twitter.

I hope, inshallah, I see you get killed at Tahrir Square,” read one. And read another: “Can you just die and relieve people from your dirty face and your tweets that are dirty like your face?”

It was a sign of what would become one of the crueler ironies of the Arab Spring. The same social media tools the protesters used to spread their message of democratic reform would soon be turned against them — with Jamal Khashoggi as one of the prime targets.

Egyptian opposition politican Ayman Nour (L), flanked by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yemeni Tawakkol Karman (R), speaks during a press conference as they hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate on October 8, 2018 in Istanbul. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Nour, with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman (right), in front of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 8, 2018. They hold pictures of Jamal Khashoggi, then missing. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

Next on “Conspiracyland”: Episode 5, “The Rise of the Bullet Guy”

A new king, Salman, inherits the throne in Saudi Arabia and names his young son Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, as his defense minister. U.S. officials — including President Obama’s ambassador in Riyadh — embrace him as a change agent who has the potential to bring his country into the 21st century. But others in Washington begin to have their doubts when MBS launches a barbaric war in Yemen that slaughters innocent civilians by the thousands.

In case you missed it:

Episode 1: “Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi”

Episode 2: “Arms, harems and a Trump-owned yacht: How a Khashoggi family member helped mold the U.S.-Saudi relationship”

Episode 3: “‘I just fell apart crying heartbreak to you’: A murdered journalist's years-long relationship with Osama bin Laden”

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Johnny Green/PA via Getty Images, Chris Hondros/Getty Images

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo Sports exclusive: Dossier reveals extent of NCAA allegations against Arizona State football

    In totality, the breadth of the evidence and potential investigative leads given to the NCAA will provide significant building blocks for a case against ASU.

  • Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies

    Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who took China's sweeping territorial claims to an international court, has died. A former Cabinet official, Rogelio Singson, said Aquino had been undergoing dialysis and was preparing for a kidney transplant. “Mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with Dad and Mom,” said Pinky Aquino-Abellada, a sister of the late president, using his nickname and struggling to hold back her tears.

  • Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, MyPillow CEO due in court over election lawsuits

    As Republicans around the country continue to rally around false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, three of former President Donald Trump's closest allies who helped push those false claims are scheduled to appear in court today for the first time as part of three defamation lawsuits filed against them. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Trump legal team member Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell are scheduled to appear in court in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company at the center of numerous conspiracy theories related to the election. The hearing comes as many Trump supporters across the country have reignited their push to challenge the results of the 2020 election -- and as both parties continue to battle over voting reforms.

  • Cows escape slaughterhouse, stampede through California neighborhood

    Forty cows escaped from a meatpacking facility when a gate was accidentally left open. One person was injured in the stampede.

  • Behind the historic US vaccine effort is FDA's Peter Marks. The job is 'not for the faint of heart.'

    The FDA's Dr. Peter Marks has played a key role in nearly every major vaccine-related decision since the United States' COVID-19 outbreak began.

  • Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure

    A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative framework on a $953 billion infrastructure deal Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. While the plan from the group of 21 senators is far less, with $559 billion in new spending, it would launch a broader process this summer that could open the door to Biden's big proposals.

  • Rob Manfred says MLB crackdown has 'gone very well,' despite Max Scherzer quarrel

    "This is fine."

  • Do Chance Meetings at the Office Boost Innovation? There's No Evidence of It.

    When Yahoo banned working from home in 2013, the reason was one often cited in corporate America: Being in the office is essential for spontaneous collaboration and innovation. “It is critical that we are all present in our offices,” wrote Jacqueline Reses, then a Yahoo executive, in a staff memo. “Some of the best decisions and insights come from hallway and cafeteria discussions, meeting new people and impromptu team meetings.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Today,

  • Candace Parker calls Nneka Ogwumike's snub from Olympic roster 'bulls***'

    "How many times are we going to say it's not politics? Like, I think we all know that."

  • 'What is rightfully ours': Socialist candidate India Walton upsets incumbent Democratic mayor of Buffalo

    India Walton, a nurse and progressive activist, upset four-term incumbent Byron Brown in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Buffalo, N.Y., in a bid to become the first socialist mayor of a major American city since 1960.

  • Kamala Harris is set to visit the border

    The vice president will go to El Paso on Friday. She had previously resisted calls to make the stop.

  • GDP is back. Workers are not

    The recovery is leaving some workers behind. But it's possible a worker boom is coming.

  • ‘F9’ Star Jordana Brewster on the ‘Fast and Furious’ Car She Wishes She’d Driven

    To get revved up for “F9,” Variety asked Jordana Brewster, who stars as Mia in the high-speed franchise, looks back on some of her fondest memories behind the wheel. In addition to Dom’s (Vin Diesel) iconic Dodge Charger and Brian’s (Paul Walker) Nissan Skyline, Brewster names her favorite cars from the “Fast & Furious” movies. […]

  • Khris Middleton to join James Harden, Kevin Durant on Team USA's growing roster

    Who else will join Kevin Durant and James Harden on Team USA?

  • Aura could add apartments to this corner of Chapel Hill. Council delays second vote.

    The mixed-use project on a busy Chapel Hill road was approved last week but lacked enough votes to meet the supermajority requirement.

  • Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response

    A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account. "Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," the tweet said. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue.

  • Jennifer Aniston Says She Has "Gotten a Lot Out of Therapy"

    The actress recently opened up about finding peace.

  • Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

    Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats' signature voting rights bill on Tuesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate.Why it matters: It's an expected-but-significant blow to Democrats' hopes of passing a sweeping federal elections overhaul to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The far-reaching bill was co-sponsored by every Democratic senator except for Sen

  • John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- John McAfee, the creator of the eponymous antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona. He was 75.Over the past decade, McAfee gained notoriety for his ranting on social media, his involvement in a Central American criminal investigation and accusations from U.S. authorities that he was involved with pumping and dumping cryptocurrencies.McAfee was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S.

  • IPO Watch: Wise to list on London Stock Exchange on 7 July

    The firm, which was formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange rather than sell shares at a set price in advance.