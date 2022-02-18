From the Newmaverse: Inflation exaggeration

The Wall Street Journal ran a story about high gas prices on Feb. 17, with a photo of pump prices ranging from $4.79 to $5.49. I looked at the caption, and sure enough, it was a photo of a station in California, where gas prices are the highest in the nation, by far. The national average is more than a dollar lower, at around $3.50

That brought to mind Steve Capo of Englewood, Fla., near Sarasota, who writes to Yahoo Finance regularly to comment on exaggerations and mischaracterizations he spots in news coverage, on Yahoo and elsewhere. Steve first pinged me about gas prices last November, after I wrote about President Biden’s gasoline blues. The average price then was also around $3.50, up about 50% from a year earlier, which I reported in the story. Yet we ran a photo of a California station advertising prices ranging from $5.89 to $6.49.

“How does a 50% increase reach $6.49?” Steve asked. “When I first saw that photo, I thought, more lies from Trump. Then I clicked on it and it took me to your writing.” To accentuate his point, Steve sent a picture of gas on sale at a local station near him, for just $3.06.

“Fair question,” I emailed back.

Steve reached out a few weeks later to report that week after week, news anchors in Sarasota keep saying gasoline is up 25 cents, as if prices rise by 25 cents one week, then by 25 cents the following week, or a full dollar per month, and so on. Yet the nearby station was pricing gas at $3.34.

So I finally decided Steve has a point worth sharing: Gas clearly costs more than it did a year ago, yet there’s also widespread confusion and misreporting about how dire this really is. Critics of President Biden overstated the ravages of inflation to vilify their chief political opponent. Consumers do it to vent, sometimes without much historical perspective. And yes, the media exaggerates too, to grab the attention of consumers who might yawn at prices that don’t seem especially newsworthy.

“I realize there is inflation,” Steve emailed on Feb. 8. “But it's exaggerated much of the time and it's next to nothing compared to a decade or longer of worse inflation in the '70's and '80's. How can 7% price increases come anywhere near the pain of year after year of often double-digit inflation? I suspect a lot of people haven't spent time looking at what happened then versus now, and are fooled into thinking this is nearly the worst inflation ever.”

Gas prices in California.... (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

.... And in Florida (courtesy of Steve Capo)

Steve’s facts are correct. Inflation is now running 7.5% year over year, with the average for the last six months at 6.4%. From 1973 to 1982, inflation averaged 8.8% per year, with a peak of 13.5% in 1980 (the year Jimmy Carter lost his reelection bid). Things were even worse than those sky-high inflation figures suggest, because two recessions and a period of “stagflation” accompanied rapidly rising prices.

We’re not that bad off now. Growth is strong and unemployment is dropping rapidly instead of rising, as it does in a recession. The “misery index,” which is the inflation rate and the unemployment rate added together, hit 19.9 in 1975 and 22 in 1980. Right now, it’s at 11.5, only slightly higher than the average of the last 40 years, which is 8.9.

But it’s also true that consumers can feel miserable even if people had it worse in the past. Economists sometimes characterize inflation as a kind of tax because it erodes purchasing power, just as higher tax rates leave less disposable income. Ryan Sweet of Moody’s Analytics estimates that inflation is costing the typical household $276 per month in higher costs, compared with the 2.1% inflation of pre-COVID times. That’s enough to make people cranky, and they are: Some consumer confidence measures are at recessionary levels, even though employment and the overall economy are both growing.

This odd dichotomy between troublesome inflation and an otherwise strong economy is an acute problem for President Biden. He’ll lose credibility if he tells voters to stop complaining because people had it worse back in the 1970s. But he also needs to counter the gloomy narrative of inflation howlers by reminding voters that some things are going right.

Inflation shouldn’t be so politicized. It’s normally the outcome of long-term economic forces that collide in ways policymakers don’t foresee. The inflation that Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan had to contend with began during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency in the 1960s, when spending on the Great Society programs and the Vietnam War flooded the economy with money. The Federal Reserve, pressured by Nixon, kept interest low when it should have started raising them to choke off inflation. The 1973 energy shock quadrupled oil prices, which eventually settled back down until the 1978 oil shock tripled them. There were political elements to these phenomena, but also long lag times. Johnson’s mistakes landed in Nixon’s lap, while Nixon’s mistakes befell Ford and Carter. The Middle East oil shocks were exogenous events no U.S. policymaker could plausibly have controlled.

The current bout of inflation may have arrived in part because of the $1.9 trillion relief plan Biden signed last March, which boosted spending and demand for a broad range of goods. But that came after nearly $4 trillion in fiscal stimulus Congress passed during the Trump administration, and dramatic monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which slashed interest rates and produced its own spending boom.

Which of those measures caused today's inflation? It’s impossible to pinpoint a single cause, and there were other factors, besides: supply-chain disruptions caused by COVID, a shortage of microchips having nothing to do with U.S. policies and stuck-at-home consumers who shifted their spending from services to products. All of that happened under both Biden and Trump.

Yet voters look to whoever is in charge when the pain intensifies, and that’s Biden. His approval rating has sunk to 41%, and it will probably stay there unless inflation improves. It could be worse, but it’s bad enough to cause a lot of uncomfortable problems. Maybe there's no need to exaggerate.

Rick Newman is a columnist and author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman.

