Is Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Jason Parravano has been the CEO of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) since 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust

How Does Jason Parravano's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a market cap of CA$81m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$147k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$135k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$283m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$221k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 33% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 67% of the pie. According to our research, Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has changed from year to year.

TSXV:FRO.UN CEO Compensation April 17th 2020 More

Is Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Growing?

Over the last three years Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 59% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 47% over last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Been A Good Investment?

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has generated a total shareholder return of 7.8% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Jason Parravano receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, from my perspective. So shareholders may not be elated, but they shouldn't be worried about the CEO compensation, either. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.