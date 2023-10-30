Front to bring cooler weather to Daytona Beach area this week

In another sign that winter is coming, meteorologists are forecasting a cold front that will bring cooler weather this week to Volusia-Flagler.

The cold front is expected to arrive in the early hours on Wednesday, with high temperatures for the Daytona Beach area in the upper 60s as the front moves through, according to John Pendergast, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“The winds are going to come on shore fairly quickly Wednesday night after the front, so it really only looks like Wednesday night is going to be a true colder night. We are calling for lows in the upper 50s,” Pendergast told The News-Journal.

Low 50s and upper 40s are also expected in the Lake George area and parts of DeLand on Wednesday night, he said.

“Then we start a gradual warming trend in the later part of the week,” Pendergast said. “Thursday we will have highs back into the 70s across all Volusia County. So a rather brief cooldown.”

According to the weather service’s forecast, similar conditions are expected for Flagler County, with a high near 68 degrees during the day and lows of around 54 degrees on Wednesday night.

Cold fronts ‘more common’ this time of year

Pendergast said this is a time of year when cold fronts are “typically more common," Pendergast said.

“Especially into the month of November,” he said. “It is not unusual to see a cold front come through the area maybe once or twice a week.”

Sometimes these fronts are accompanied by weather (showers, storms), “depending on the overall setup.”

This week’s front is expected to be dry, but there is an expectation that 2023’s winter season in Florida will be wetter than usual due to El Niño.

Atlantic system not a threat to Florida

A storm system in the Atlantic Ocean is not expected to pose a threat to Florida.

What the National Hurricane Center is calling “Disturbance 1” is not likely to develop further in part because of this week’s cold front, Pendergast said.

“The front is really going to pick up (Tuesday) and usher it out to sea rather quickly, not allow it to impact anywhere close to our area,” he said, adding that a high winds pattern will also help keep the system away from the state. “Any kind of tropical system doesn’t like strong winds or wind shear. So it’s not going to get a chance to develop.”

A high risk of rip currents was in place for Volusia County on Monday, but Pendergast said it would likely remain only until the end of the day.

