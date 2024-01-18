Front to bring 'noticeably colder' temperatures to Treasure Coast; Wind chills in 30s, 40s

A glancing blow of the extreme winter weather affecting much of the mainland United States is forecast to arrive on the Treasure Coast, bringing wind chills in the 30s and low 40s over the weekend.

Although the cold front would lead to what meteorologists said would be “noticeably colder” temperatures, forecasts show a quick warm up with a rapid return to the upper 70s next week.

“It’ll be turning noticeably colder,” said Scott Kelly, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne. “…There’s a cold front and high pressure building in behind it that’ll bring in colder, drier air, briefly.”

A cold front was expected to bring wind chill lows in the 30s and 40s to some areas of the Treasure Coast over the weekend, a meteorologist said.

The coldest temperatures were set for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with some interior portions of Indian River and St. Lucie counties possibly falling below 40 degrees and wind chills between 30 and 35 degrees, he said.

Coastal areas and much of Martin County, Kelly said, are expected to remain “a little milder” ranging from mid-40s and low 50s. However, wind chills around Indiantown could reach upper 30s.

The cold front is the latest among a series of repeating cold fronts that meteorologists said were part of an El Nino winter pattern, driving volatile weather across the United States this week.

During an El Niño winter, the temperatures in the northern United States are usually warmer and drier than average, and the southern parts of the continental United States are usually cooler and wetter.

“It’s going to get warm and it looks like it might stay warm for a while,” Kelly said. “This looks to be the last strong cold front for at least several days.”

After the cooler, dry air of the high pressure system moves in Sunday, Kelly said each day next week would be “a little bit warmer,” with no rain expected.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

