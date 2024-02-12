Front to bring showers and storms to Central Florida on Monday

Central Florida will have another warm day Monday before a strong front brings big changes.

Our area will be very warm and windy Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move in Monday evening and increase our rain and storm chances to 30%.

Tuesday will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Our temperatures will drop into the 40s early Wednesday morning.

We will slowly warm up through the rest of the week.

Central Florida will see more rain this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

