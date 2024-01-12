Front brings warmer temperatures with a chance of scattered showers

A warm front moves into Central Florida on Friday morning.

The front will bring scattered showers, and a rumble of thunder is expected.

Our temperatures will also climb Friday with highs around 80 degrees.

Rain chances hold around 50% (on/off) for Friday afternoon as well.

We’ll also be tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers late Friday night through daybreak on Saturday before drying out for the weekend.

Read: New Space Florida CEO outlines 2024 legislative priorities

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Read: Next crewed space flight, Axiom Mission 3, is set to launch from Space Coast in January

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.