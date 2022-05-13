Front door broken down in bold, daytime home break-in on South Shore

Police are investigating a bold, daytime home burglary in which the victims’ front door was knocked down and jewelry was stolen.

Steve and Roberta Gregg told Boston 25 News they returned home Wednesday to their front door broken off the hinges and lying in the foyer of their South Weymouth home.

“It seriously looked like they had a bulldozer and just tore the door off the wall, knocked it down,” Steve Gregg said. “It was unbelievable. I can’t imagine the force that they needed to do that. OK, that’s the scariest thing.”

The burglar broke into the Union Street home sometime between 10 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., passing over electronics and stealing Roberta’s engagement ring and wedding band that she had left in her bedroom after having hand surgery. The rings are sentimental items Roberta has cherished over 44 years of marriage.

“She was shook, you know? We both were,” an emotional Steve said Thursday. “That’s the stuff that, that hurts.”

“A little leery,” Roberta added. “We’ve always felt safe here. We lived our whole married life here.”

The Greggs are grateful neither one of them came home early and encountered the thief or thieves.

“Oh, my god. That’s the scariest thought ever, because of the violence that they did to the door,” Steve Gregg said. “Thankfully, nobody was home.”

As police investigate, Boston 25 News learned a similar break-in was reported last month in South Weymouth, about 1.5 miles away from the Greggs’ house.

In that burglary, a resident told Boston 25 News off camera his side door had been kicked in during the morning hours and cash and jewelry were stolen.

Boston 25 News could not confirm with police Thursday whether the crimes are believed to be connected.

Weymouth police urge anyone with information or surveillance video involving the Union Street burglary to reach out to them.

