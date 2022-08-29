Front Lines Longtime SERT member takes over as Cambria commander

Aug. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The stakes are high when the call goes out to the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team.

Whether it's serving an arrest warrant or coaxing a barricaded gunman to surrender, the team of about 25 armed members must protect themselves, the suspect and the public.

This time of year talk turns to protecting school kids.

Is SERT ready?

"Absolutely. Our team is trained, ready and equipped," SERT Commander Michel Plunkard said.

Plunkard took over this year as commander from Thomas Owens, a founding member of SERT who ran the unit for 15 years.

For Plunkard, protecting students begins with a frank talk about school shootings.

On May 24, a gunman broke into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

Authorities in Texas determined that the police response was uncoordinated, and lacked the leadership and basic communication necessary to stop the gunman.

"After that incident, we decided to hold a mock school shooting scenario to find what barriers we might encounter if, God forbid, that should ever happen here," Plunkard said.

The drill held July 20 at Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School brought local and state police together with Cambria County Emergency Management Agency and SERT.

Leadership is nothing new for Plunkard.

He is a captain and 20-year-member of the Johnstown Police Department, and a 19-year member of SERT.

Plunkard has served as leader of the entry team and leader of the long rifle team.

SERT has an entry team, long rifle snipers and negotiators.

Plunkard led SERT in responding to a reported hostage situation at Oakhurst Homes Building 9 on Jan 25. It was the first incident Plunkard handled as SERT commander.

A man barricaded himself inside the apartment with his girlfriend, a teenager and a toddler, police have said.

Negotiations lasted through the afternoon until the gunman surrendered to SERT negotiators.

Story continues

SERT and local police set up a communications center in the community room, SERT chief negotiator Kevin Gaudlip said.

Gaudlip monitored the negotiations, reporting back to Plunkard.

"Ultimately, it's his decision what needs to be deployed and what needs to be done," Gaudlip said.

The gunman surrendered without a shot being fired.

"We were able to bring it to a successful conclusion without anyone injured," Plunkard said.

"It's definitely gratifying to have it end in that manner."

Thomas Owens, a Stonycreek Township police officer, is a former Johnstown police detective and former chief detective for the Cambria County Drug Task Force.

"I think Mike will do a good job," Owens said. "He was team leader under me. It was time to hand it over to someone else and make it better."