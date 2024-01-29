Front Lines Patton firefighter reflects on 55 years of service: Helping people 'is really important to me'

Jan. 29—PATTON, Pa. — Jerry Brant looks back on his years in the fire service with a determination to continue helping people.

Brant, the first assistant fire chief for Patton Fire Company No. 1 in Patton Borough, is approaching 55 years in the fire service. He has been a firefighter since age 16.

His goal today hasn't changed.

"I think we were all put on this earth with certain talents," he said. "What's going to happen to us after we leave this earth, I think, is going to be based on what we did with those talents. ... My thought is I'm trying my best to pass those on to other people."

Brant is a life member of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, which he joined when it was Hope Barnesboro Volunteer Fire Company. He was the fire chief for 16 years.

He spent 13 years as a Cambria County detective. State police acknowledged him as the first county detective in Pennsylvania to be certified under Act 120, the law that sets out training requirements for law enforcement officers in the state, he said.

Brant was for 20 years the president of the Northern Cambria Community Development Corp., a capacity in which he spent an "unbelievable" amount of time in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., he said.

"In my 20 years there, we raised $52 million in grant money," he said. "I spent so much time in Washington that I once gave a cabbie directions."

In 2008, Brant said, he started his own company, Decoplan Associates LLC, which specializes in grant-writing.

Matt Barczak, first assistant fire chief for Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, said he has known Brant for most of his life. They have worked side by side while fighting fires.

"He's dedicated a majority of his life to the fire service," Barczak said.

Barczak's father, Pete Barczak, is a fire chief who also worked for many years with Brant.

"That's a generation that dedicated a majority of their life to the community and to the fire service," Matt Barczak said.

The Patton fire company has 42 active members who respond to about 200 calls a year, Brant said. It covers almost 100 square miles in Patton and Chest Springs boroughs and Elder, Clearfield, Chest and East Carroll townships.

Brant recalls when he moved into the Patton fire district. He was still responding to calls with the Hope company.

"We were on a call, and three guys from Patton came over and said, 'You're in our coverage area now; why don't you come over and join us?' " Brant said.

Then, one day, three Patton firefighters knocked on his door with an application.

"They said, 'Fill it out now and we'll take it,' " Brant said. "They didn't want to let me get away. That was 18 years ago."

Patton fire Chief Thomas Davis said getting Brant on board was a no-brainer.

"When you get an ex-fire chief, it's like getting a free agent in football," he said.

Brant brushes aside accolades.

He's just happy to be in the fire service.

"Being able to help people in their time of need is really important to me," he said, "because if we weren't here, who would do this?"