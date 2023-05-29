Front Lines Police cadet pursues childhood goal with Indian Lake department

May 29—INDIAN LAKE, Pa. — For Chloe Shaulis, a traffic stop by a Johnstown police officer when she was a child set destiny in motion.

"My mother got pulled over when I was 10 years old," Shaulis said. "He was really respectful, and he explained things about what a ticket is ... for me so I could understand it as a 10-year-old. I knew right then that's what I wanted to do."

Shaulis, a 2021 graduate of Conemaugh Township Area High School, is a cadet at the Johnstown Regional Police Academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township.

When she completes the one-year program in September, Shaulis will join the Indian Lake Police Department as a part-time patrol officer.

Police Chief Jerry Bellak said borough officials interviewed six cadets. Shaulis stood out, he said.

"The way she responded to the questions," Bellak said, "she's very level-headed and understands the responsibility."

Understanding the responsibility of law enforcement was drilled into her when Shaulis attended Camp Cadet of Somerset County. The state police program trains youth ages 13 to 15 for careers in law enforcement.

"They brought in a lot of people from a lot of different departments — bomb squad, K-9, robots," Shaulis said. "That really got my attention."

When she graduates from the police academy, Shaulis will be sworn in with all the arrest powers of a police officer, Bellak said.

Right now, Shaulis is learning about the borough ordinances, riding with the police chief in a Hummer.

Police keep peace in the Somerset County borough, which has 400 full-time residents and 1,000 seasonal residents, with a private lake and marina. The borough also has a rustic lodge with a restaurant open to the public and two public golf courses.

The borough's namesake Indian Lake is a private lake. It is a five-mile-long, 750-acre horseshoe, with 20 miles of shoreline.

Shaulis will enroll in a boating safety class through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to earn a boating license. Then she will board the police boat and learn borough lake ordinances.

Shaulis, who also is a Somerset County 911 dispatcher, said she is ready for the challenge.

"In the police academy now, we're learning how to defend ourselves. It's more hands-on," she said. "There are a lot of people and other officers who have your back. There is a lot of responsibility when you have the badge, and I'll get the experience I need."

Bellak is a full-time police chief. Shaulis is the second addition to the department's part-time roster. The department is looking to add two more part-time officers, he said.

When she looks ahead, Shaulis sees herself wearing a badge.

"I hope to finish my career in law enforcement," she said.