On the front lines: What Solon, Mt. Vernon newspaper editors say about unique DI purchase

Life is more complicated these days for weekly newspaper editor Nathan Countryman, shown here at his Mount Vernon office preparing for his newspaper’s transition to new ownership.

Editor Nathan Countryman is busier than usual, pounding a keyboard in front of twin computer screens at his desk in a back room of the downtown newspaper office in Mount Vernon.

On one wall are three walnut Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) plaques, won last year by the five-person staff at the weekly Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun.

“We’ll be getting five more awards this year,” Countryman tells me, contemplating this week’s INA convention.

He is clearly proud of this small weekly newspaper, its crew and the two communities they serve.

Countryman also believes that all three entities will benefit from last week’s announcement that the University of Iowa student newspaper, the nationally prominent Daily Iowan, will purchase The Sun.

“These are thriving communities,” he says. “They deserve a good newspaper.”

Just 10 miles south is another thriving community, Solon, where Solon Economist Editor Chris Umscheid is likewise putting in extra hours.

Both weeklies are in the throes of transition to ownership by Student Publications, Inc. (SPI), the Iowa City non-profit that publishes the Daily Iowan, with strong support from the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

More: The Daily Iowan acquires Mount Vernon, Solon weekly newspapers, expanding student opportunities

This quaint storefront window reflecting Main Street in downtown Mount Vernon identifies the office of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, one of two weekly newspapers recently purchased by the Daily Iowan, the University of Iowa student newspaper.

Acquisition was a 'shocker'

The Dubuque-based Woodward Communications sale of these weeklies to a university student newspaper shocked many in the industry − including the two editors. It appears to be a pioneering move in the news and academics universe.

Shocking, also because most small-town weekly newspapers have been fighting a losing battle for two decades in the life-altering age of evolving Internet technology.

In fact, both Countryman and Umscheid feared their newspapers were shuttering when they were summoned to a recent mandatory Woodward company meeting.

Instead, they found out they were being sold to a student newspaper.

It provided immediate relief, at least on the financial front. Both editors know firsthand the struggle to make a profit in a small weekly.

"You can only fund a deficit so long,” said Umscheid. “They (SPI) are saying some good things about retaining us and being committed to our communities. SPI being a non-profit might also give us a little financial cushion. We can keep the lights on and pay the staff.”

Countryman agreed.

“Maintaining staff here was huge,” he said. “Nobody wants to lose their job, and our staff is well known by the community.”

More: Judge orders stay in Short's legal battle, allowing downtown Iowa City location to remain open

Covering local community events is routine for small town newspaper editors such as Chris Umscheid, shown here at December’s Noon Year’s Eve sponsored by the Solon Public Library

Hoping for ‘cream of crop’

Both editors said little may change at first other than learning new systems to upload news, photos, and other content. Eventually, both anticipate working with an influx of UI journalism students anxious to get off-campus newspaper experience.

“It will be good hands-on stuff and give them a taste of covering news in a small community,” Countryman said.

Umscheid hopes to eventually tap student reporters for the stories he considers vital to small communities – such as covering governmental topics like the school board and city council.

“They won’t send us the greenest of the green,” Umscheid said. “We’re hoping they send the cream of the crop.”

Umscheid's main goal is objectivity in covering the news, and he is pleased to retain editorial control through the purchase.

“We are not UI employees and we’re not going to print a Tigerhawk on the masthead,” he told me. “We’re still the editors and will make our own editorial decisions.”

More: Catch Early Girl, Halfloves, and Spirit Awake at this week's Englert Local Showcase

In a pioneering move, The Daily Iowan has purchased these two small community newspapers - The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist - near Iowa City.

Small town dedication

Countryman and Umscheid seem to enjoy the many challenges of small-town newspapering, covering everything from bake sales to ball games and dealing with trying times and tragedies. They acknowledge the work involves long hours for mediocre pay, plus plenty of life interruptions to get the news in print.

Small examples: During a tornado outbreak last spring, Umscheid watched the roof peel from a Solon hardware store on a live TV station camera feed and raced from his Cedar Rapids home to cover it. Countryman remembers dismissing his staff to enjoy a holiday weekend, then scrambling to cover a house fire for a last-minute frontpage photo.

Dedication to small towns comes with the territory.

“My job is basically to tell Solon’s evolving story,” Umscheid said. “I’m dedicated to this community, but I could not do half of what I do if not for the teachers, parents, fire department − everybody who helps out.”

“I see myself as one of the faces of the community,” said Countryman. “When you live here, you are invested. When you go to the city council meeting, you are reporting, but you are a taxpayer, too.”

Umscheid says he “is 100 percent self-taught in reporting and photography.” A Cedar Rapids native, he has a degree in graphic design from Mount Mercy College and held various jobs, including a paramedic and community college instructor, before joining the Solon Economist staff in 2008.

“They took a chance on me,” he said. “Now, all these years later, I’m the last man standing.”

He has been in Solon for two years alongside an advertising manager with no physical office. Umscheid mostly works from his home in Cedar Rapids. Like Countryman, he’s racked up numerous awards with the INA, many for his photography.

Originally from Tipton, Countryman is in his eighth year at Mount Vernon, the last three as The Sun’s editor. He has a communications degree from Wartburg College and spent 10 years at the paper in Algona before moving to Mount Vernon.

Both papers offer online and print editions, and the editors do not see total digital dominance on the horizon.

These papers are in the two smallest circulation categories of the INA, but unlike other rural Iowa towns, they are serving growing communities. Both say their newspaper coverage areas include 8,000 to 10,000 people each when counting nearby residential developments.

Both editors believe small-town weeklies are vital to their communities. The local stories come in multitudes, and must be told and recorded.

“If you struggle to find news here,” Countryman said, “then you aren’t doing your job.”

That’s good news for UI journalism students, who will no doubt soon be prowling the streets of Solon, Mount Vernon, and Lisbon on the hunt for newsworthy options.

Will the Daily Iowan’s move encourage more students choosing small-town weekly newspaper careers over the pace and glamor of big city life?

Umscheid is skeptical, Countryman is more hopeful.

“But both types of journalism are important in this day and age,” Countryman concludes.

Those words ring true.

Press-Citizen columnist Richard Hakes has a deep affection for community journalism, having enjoyed editorial positions in small town weekly newspapers in both Forest City, Iowa, and Tracy, Minnesota, in the very distant past.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Hakes: How Solon and Mount Vernon reporters are adjusting to DI acquisition