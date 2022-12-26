Front Lines 'Right on track': New Portage police chief's goals are stopping crime, building community ties

Dec. 26—PORTAGE, Pa. — Portage Borough police Chief Dave Rosamilia is getting acquainted with policing in Cambria County.

Hired in August, Rosamilia came from Blair County, where he worked in Duncansville, Greenfield Township and was police chief in North Woodbury Township.

"I like the environment here. It's farm country," Rosamilia said from behind his desk at the Portage Borough Police Department. "I've only been here a short time, but I feel I'm right on track."

Rosamilia brings a wealth of experience conducting criminal investigations, including homicides and sexual assaults. That, he said, is his forte.

"I've done some very large investigations," he said. "I enjoy criminal investigations, absolutely."

Rosamilia replaces Shawn Gregory, who left for a job at Jackson Township Police Department. Gregory had taken over for Ed Miller, who retired after 12 years as Portage police chief.

Miller, who has known Rosamilia for 13 years, said he's the man for the job.

"He's honest and hard-working," Miller said. "I think the world of him. I think he is going to do a great job."

Crime in Portage varies in scope and severity.

"I've handled disorderly conduct, mental health issues and drug activity," Rosamilia said. "It's enough to keep you moving all the time."

Ordinance violations are common in many communities: speeding, pet complaints, illegal parking. Most violators become compliant with borough ordinances after given a warning, he said.

"Compliance is what we're looking for," he said. "We're not out to arrest or harass people and cite them for traffic ordinances.

"We have to issue citations — but everybody I've talked to since I've been here has straightened it out without me doing anything," Rosamilia said. "I'd rather have compliance than going out and hitting them with every single thing all the time. That doesn't make for good community relations."

Rosamilia said he is making certain his four part-time officers keep up on necessary training. He has cleaned the office, added filing cabinets and organized the evidence room. He also hopes to hire one full-time officer and possibly some more part-time officers.

Rosamilia said his mission is clear.

"To eliminate crime the best we can," he said, "and have a relationship with the community."