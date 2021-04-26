Front Lines West Hills Regional Police Department to be under new management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 26—Police Chief Michael Lose and Capt. George Musulin III are retiring from the West Hills Regional Police Department — both after serving 42 years in law enforcement.

Their last work day will be May 3.

Sgt. Edward Fisher steps into the role as chief, and officer Dean West takes over as criminal investigator.

The appointments were made by the West Hills Regional Police Commission.

Lose was appointed police chief in July 2014 after Andrew Havas Jr. retired with 45 years of police service, including 32 years as chief.

Lose has been with the department since 1979.

"It's been a long satisfying career — bittersweet," Lose said. "I've met a lot of good people, and I've enjoyed serving the residents of Hilltop for 42 years.

"I'll just take it easy," Lose said. "I've got four grandkids who keep me busy. I'll take in some baseball and gymnastics tournaments."

Musulin is not unaware of the challenges that face the next generation of police officers. Recent events point to a dim view many people have toward police departments across the nation.

"In light of everything that is happening in this county, I think I'm retiring at the right time," Musulin said. "Law enforcement has now become demonized, and it seems like every move you make is under scrutiny.

"I just feel bad for the young guys just coming into this career," he said. "They're going to be confronted with many obstacles."

Fisher has been with the department since August 1996 and was appointed sergeant in January 2015. He said he looks forward to being police chief.

"I'm excited about the challenges that are ahead," Fisher said. "We have a great group of officers, and we'll do our best to maintain the reputation that this department has held for so long."

Lose expressed confidence in Fisher.

"He's been my right-hand man for a good many years," Lose said. "He'll do a fantastic job."

West has been with the department since 1991.

While every community is facing an increase in crime, West said he is looking forward to the challenge of investigating those incidents.

"I have worked with Capt. Musulin for the past several years, conducting numerous criminal investigations," he said. "I now look forward to taking over as the department's detective and working along with other officers to investigate the various crimes that are being reported."

West Hills Regional Police Department is a full-time department covering Westmont, Southmont and Brownstown boroughs and Lower Yoder Township.

Recommended Stories

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Viola Davis’s Oscars Red Carpet Look Includes Chiffon, Cutouts and a Fauxhawk

    It’s finally Oscars night, ladies and gentlemen. And Viola Davis has officially arrived. Not surprisingly, her ensemble did not disappoint.The Best Actress nominee stunned on the 93rd annual Academy...

  • Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

    State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in its capital, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9. But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly lead to more infection clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

  • Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month. Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • All the looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Oscars red carpet

    Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leslie Odom Jr., Steven Yeun, and Emerald Fennell, wore glamorous outfits for the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash

    An Indonesian brigadier general was killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in restive Papua province, authorities said Monday. The clashes started April 8 in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province after rebels set fire to three schools and shot to death a teacher in Beoga village in Puncak district. Another teacher was also killed a day later as rebels fired at teachers' housing complex and burned down a house of a tribal chief in Beoga.

  • Official: China's moon probe will carry French, Russian gear

    China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. The Chang’e landers are part of Chinese space exploration efforts that also include a probe that is preparing to land a robot rover on Mars.

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn scolded a reporter who asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like at the Oscars

    Yuh-Jung Youn made history becoming the first South Korean actress to take home an acting Oscar on Sunday.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Delaware police officer found unconscious after responding to report of fight, authorities say; elderly couple suffer 'significant' injuries

    A police officer is in critical condition after responding to a call regarding a possible fight in Delmar, Delaware, early Sunday, authorities said.

  • Staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, MIT study finds

    Scientists from MIT recalculated the risk of exposure and found that the main indoor precaution - social distancing - probably isn't doing much.

  • India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

    Patients are dying because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies, doctors warn.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump 'Champion for Freedom' award after the Capitol insurrection because he 'worked hard'

    "I gave him the award for the right reasons," Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott said of Donald Trump.

  • Viola Davis walked the Oscars red carpet in a daring white gown covered in cutouts

    Viola Davis' gown was custom-made for her by Alexander McQueen. It had a floor-length skirt and a sleeveless bodice.

  • Exclusive-India's federal government won't import vaccines, leaving it to states -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's government has decided to leave the import of COVID-19 vaccines to state authorities and companies, two government officials told Reuters, a decision that may slow acquisitions of shots as a second wave of the pandemic rips through the country. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would instead aim to support domestic vaccine makers by guaranteeing purchases from them. The government this month paid Indian producers in advance, for the first time, for vaccine doses.