Front Lines West Hills Regional Police Department to be under new management

Apr. 26—Police Chief Michael Lose and Capt. George Musulin III are retiring from the West Hills Regional Police Department — both after serving 42 years in law enforcement.

Their last work day will be May 3.

Sgt. Edward Fisher steps into the role as chief, and officer Dean West takes over as criminal investigator.

The appointments were made by the West Hills Regional Police Commission.

Lose was appointed police chief in July 2014 after Andrew Havas Jr. retired with 45 years of police service, including 32 years as chief.

Lose has been with the department since 1979.

"It's been a long satisfying career — bittersweet," Lose said. "I've met a lot of good people, and I've enjoyed serving the residents of Hilltop for 42 years.

"I'll just take it easy," Lose said. "I've got four grandkids who keep me busy. I'll take in some baseball and gymnastics tournaments."

Musulin is not unaware of the challenges that face the next generation of police officers. Recent events point to a dim view many people have toward police departments across the nation.

"In light of everything that is happening in this county, I think I'm retiring at the right time," Musulin said. "Law enforcement has now become demonized, and it seems like every move you make is under scrutiny.

"I just feel bad for the young guys just coming into this career," he said. "They're going to be confronted with many obstacles."

Fisher has been with the department since August 1996 and was appointed sergeant in January 2015. He said he looks forward to being police chief.

"I'm excited about the challenges that are ahead," Fisher said. "We have a great group of officers, and we'll do our best to maintain the reputation that this department has held for so long."

Lose expressed confidence in Fisher.

"He's been my right-hand man for a good many years," Lose said. "He'll do a fantastic job."

West has been with the department since 1991.

While every community is facing an increase in crime, West said he is looking forward to the challenge of investigating those incidents.

"I have worked with Capt. Musulin for the past several years, conducting numerous criminal investigations," he said. "I now look forward to taking over as the department's detective and working along with other officers to investigate the various crimes that are being reported."

West Hills Regional Police Department is a full-time department covering Westmont, Southmont and Brownstown boroughs and Lower Yoder Township.