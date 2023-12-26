Front pushes scattered rain through Central Florida on Tuesday

Central Florida will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday.

Our area will see areas of fog and scattered light showers on Tuesday morning.

Rain showers will be possible for the 1st half of the day, with mostly cloudy skies and mild temps.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-70s for most of Central Florida.

Wednesday will be cloudy, cooler and dry.

Our rain chances will pick up on Thursday as our next cold front moves through our area.

Thursday’s front will also bring a huge cool down for the end of the year.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with morning back in the 30s and 40s by the end of the week.

