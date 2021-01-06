Front Row Motorsports adds a new NASCAR Cup rookie, sets 2021 lineup

Alex Andrejev

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo will make his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut with Front Row Motorsports this year, the team announced Wednesday. Alfredo was named the No. 38 Ford Mustang driver in place of John Hunter Nemechek, who will race in the Truck Series full time in 2021.

Alfredo joins teammate Michael McDowell. The team confirmed McDowell will return as the No. 34 Ford alongside crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. This will be the pairing’s third-consecutive season together.

Alfredo, 21, is a new addition to the organization. He was a member of the 2018 NASCAR Next Class and raced a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series last year for Richard Childress Racing. Alfredo ended the 2020 season with two top-five finishes and nine top-10s in 19 starts. He will work with crew chief Seth Barbour this season.

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

In a statement from the team, Alfredo called it an “unbelievable moment.”

“When you start out racing karts as a kid, you dream of making it to the sport’s top level,” Alfredo said. “I want to thank Bob Jenkins and everyone at Front Row Motorsports for making this dream a reality. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m here to work hard and prove myself.”

The team also announced that Trucks driver Todd Gilliland will return to the No. 38 F-150 for the team’s second season in the series. He will continue to work with crew chief Chris Lawson. David Ragan will once again pilot the No. 36 at this year’s Daytona 500 as an open entry in the Cup race. He finished fourth last season in the event, and will again work with crew chief Derrick Finley.

