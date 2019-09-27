'Front-row seat to history': The monumental week that changed everything and sent Congress into chaos

WASHINGTON – Tourists casually made their way through the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, posing for photos in the massive rotunda. As they passed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — a popular stop for a selfie — they were met by dozens of reporters and photographers impatiently waiting for news of any kind about whether Pelosi would formally announce an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hours later she did, marking one of several monumental moments this week that have put the House on a historic path — one that has only been taken a few times in history. The frenzy of the news cycle accelerated the already busy pace of Congress. Lawmakers were overwhelmed by journalists eager for new information on how the impeachment process would work. Staffers on Capitol Hill joked about there not being enough coffee or alcohol to get through the long days.

Democrats specifically were forced to come to terms with the overwhelming responsibility they had as the impeachment effort became more real than ever. While most Republicans stood by the president, some conservatives showed signs they were troubled over Trump requesting Ukraine's help in investigating a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The news hasn't stopped since last week, when reports surfaced that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden, requesting that Zelensky work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani — a request that was only made public after an intelligence officer filed an anonymous whistleblower complaint.

As each day passed, the developments poured in: The release of a summary of Trump's call with Zelensky. More Democrats came out in support of impeachment, with only about a dozen still holding out. Trump meeting with Zelensky and holding a news conference in New York at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. The public release of the whistleblower complaint, revealing accusations that the president "used the power of his office" to solicit foreign help to discredit Biden and how the White House may have tried to hide a summary of the call. A hearing with the acting Director of National Intelligence, the person who initially blocked Congress from seeing the complaint.

And with the news, the number of journalists roaming the halls of the Capitol seemed to grow, featuring both eager interns and long-time Capitol Hill stalwarts.

Lawmakers see history unfolding

Pelosi had spent months trying to tamp down talk of impeachment amid the concerns outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. But that all changed as news reports emerged that detailed the contents of a new whistleblower complaint and the president's request to the president of Ukraine.

That was the moment that changed it all.

Pelosi announced her decision to her caucus and the public on Tuesday. "Use any metaphor you want, crossing the Rubicon, a new day has dawned," she said on Thursday.

"I am very prayerful about this. This is a heavy decision to go down this path," Pelosi said. "For some people, it was easier. They thought the transgressions were self-evident. I thought we needed more — more facts to show the American people as to why this was necessary."

Having Pelosi's support put an impeachment inquiry on the fast-track. The magnitude of the situation was felt in particular by freshmen lawmakers who took office only months ago. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat representing an overwhelmingly progressive district in New York who has long supported impeachment, said she had talked with her staff about the “historic moment” she found herself in.

"You know, I've been talking with my staffers about that, like, can we all just take a step back and realize that we are, all of us are here in this body, at a historic moment. The President of the United States may very well become impeached," said Ocasio-Cortez, one of the vocal progressives in the chamber. "I mean, how do all of us feel right now? It's a — it's a big deal. And so I think we're just moving forward with the gravity of this moment."