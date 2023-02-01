A front-row seat to North Carolina’s juvenile sentencing reform

Yahoo Sports Videos

Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about her new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave,” her tumultuous season as the sideline reporter on Monday Night Football, how she broke barriers for women in sports broadcasting, what the Playboy Mansion and MLB clubhouses have in common and why she’s rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Plus, Lisa reveals her surprise upon learning that another former MNF sideline reporter, Michele Tafoya, trolled her on Twitter and in a recent podcast.