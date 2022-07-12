Who are the front runners for MLB MVP midway through the season?

Associated Press

Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997, tied for 803rd, and held the record for most time at No. 1 until Djokovic broke it. Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player's results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.