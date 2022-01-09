🌱Front St Animal Shelter Needs YOU! + Farewell Chief Albright

Albright will begin working with City Manager Jason Behrmann to find Elk Grove’s next police chief. He is currently set to leave the police force in late March. Morning, neighbors! Jeri Karges here with a fresh edition of the Sacramento Daily.

A dog at the Front Street Animal Shelter has tested positive for a highly contagious and deadly bacterial infection commonly known as strep zoo, and now the shelter needs your help in fostering dogs to prevent the spread of the infection. "Our shelter is in desperate need of help – we need temporary homes for dogs to get them out of our extremely full shelter," the shelter said in a social media post on Saturday. According to the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine program, healthy dogs in a home environment have little to no risk of infection, so if you have dogs in your home, you can still foster. If you would like to help, the shelter is asking you to come by to pick up a dog on Sunday, Jan. 9th from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., you can also sign up to be an emergency foster home by visiting here. (KCRA3) A suspected drunken driver was arrested Friday after causing multiple crashes on Interstate 80 in Sacramento. Just after 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old William Letson, of Sacramento, was driving west on I-80 when he allegedly crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius east of Reed Avenue.The crash pushed the Prius forward, causing it to hit a CHP Tahoe. As Letson’s Acura RDX stopped in the middle of the road, CHP officials said it was hit by another car. All drivers impacted by the crash sustained minor injuries. (ABC10) New COVID-19 infections and case rates in Sacramento County are higher than they’ve been at any other time in the pandemic. The zip code seeing the highest number of infections is 95624, which includes most neighborhood east of Highway 99 and south of Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. This zip code has seen just under 800 new infections in the past month. (ABC10) The city of Sacramento has been awarded $5.7 million in state funding to help local cannabis businesses and applicants go from temporary to full licenses amid a looming deadline. The funding comes from the state’s newly created Department of Cannabis Control. The grant provides funding for local jurisdictions to turn provisional cannabis licenses, which are being phased out by the state, into annual licenses that allow businesses to operate under California law. All California cannabis businesses must now have an annual license by June 30, 2022. 80% of cannabis licenses within the city of Sacramento are provisional. Sacramento is hoping the funding given to them by the state will help transition businesses into the regulated market through annual licenses. (KCRA3) Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright announced on Jan. 3 that he plans to retire this spring.

There's only three weeks left to nominate California's next Poet Laureate ! Submit your pick by Friday, January 28, at 5pm. Details at https://capoetlaureate.org - self-nominations accepted! (Facebook)

Is one of your New Year's Resolutions to read more? Join The Crocker Art Museum' s official Rogue Book club! Each month, the Official Rogue Book Club brings together readers, art-lovers, and special guests to discuss books that inspire us. (Facebook)

Check out these beautiful winter scenes from after December's storm in Grass Valley, Auburn and Nevada City! It was a fierce storm, but it sure left beauty in its wake. (Sacramento News & Review)

