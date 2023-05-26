Front window smashed in burglary at Des Moines business

A Des Moines business is picking up the pieces after burglars smashed a front window to get inside.

At 4:45 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Rent-A-Center at 27021 Pacific Highway South.

They arrived to find the broken window.

It is not yet known how many items were stolen, according to Des Moines Police.

Police have a photo of one of the suspects, but it is very grainy and difficult to distinguish any of the burglar’s features.