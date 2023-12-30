Frontenac woman injured in Highway 52 crash Friday afternoon

Dec. 29—ROCHESTER — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester on Friday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2023.

A 2015 Chevy Trax and a 2006 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided at 19th Street Northwest, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevy, Carol Louise Moechnig, 58, of Frontenac, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The driver of the Toyota, Scott Thomas Durocher, 60, of Eagan, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Rochester Police Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.