Frontier Airlines adding nonstop route from Cleveland to Pensacola

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it would begin offering nonstop flights from Cleveland to Pensacola in May.

Frontier, the self-described "ultra-low fare carrier," said the new route to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is planned to launch May 21 and operate three times a week, according to a news release from Frontier.

The new route from Cleveland to Pensacola is one of 10 announced Wednesday, with other new destinations from CLE including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Savannah and Houston.

In early February, Frontier also announced a new route between Pensacola International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will be launching on May 22. Those flights will also be three times weekly.

"This expansion of services by Frontier Airlines is further proof that Pensacola International Airport is growing," Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in a statement following the Philadelphia announcement. "I commend the entire team at the airport for supporting this growth and look forward to welcoming waves of visitors from the northeast to Pensacola."

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines operates 134 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the Americas, serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, according to the company's website.

