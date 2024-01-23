Frontier Airlines adds 7 new US, Caribbean destinations from Charlotte airport

Frontier Airlines, a low-fare carrier, is offering new nonstop routes from Charlotte’s airport to U.S. and Caribbean cities, the company announced Tuesday.

The daily and weekly service will start in April, May and June from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the Denver-based airline.

The destinations are: New York/LaGuardia; Houston-Bush; Dallas-Forth Worth; Chicago O’Hare; Baltimore-Washington; Buffalo, New York, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Introductory fares are as low as $19 for the U.S. cities and $69 for San Juan.

New York and Baltimore will see daily flights, the other domestic destinations will have flights out of Charlotte three times a week and San Juan service will be offered once a day.

Frontier’s announcement was part of a broader expansion in the U.S., where it detailed new flights from 38 airports, including at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

When does new Charlotte airport service start from Frontier?

Frontier also detailed the dates that its new routes will start: New York and Baltimore-Washington, April 10; Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago, April 11; Houston, April 21; Buffalo, May 17; and San Juan, June 1.

American vs. Frontier at CLT

Charlotte has one of the world’s busiest airports.

Frontier will be competing with American Airlines for passengers. CLT is the second largest domestic hub for American Airlines and accounts for about 90% of all flights out of the airport.

For its part, American Airlines announced in early January its own expansion of routes — four new western resort destinations.

Charlotte’s airport ranked as the seventh-busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to the Airport Council International’s preliminary rankings for 2022.

This is a developing story

