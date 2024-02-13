Frontier Airlines adds another destination from Charlotte. That’s 8 new sites this year

Frontier Airlines is expanding again out of Charlotte’s airport and adding a new nonstop connection to the Cincinnati region, the company announced on Tuesday.

Flights for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport will occur four times a week. The low-fare carrier is starting the service on May 16, according to the Denver-based airline.Introductory fares are as low as $19, according to a Frontier news release.

It’s the latest route expansion out of CLT for Frontier. Last month, it announced service to seven new destinations, including six U.S. cities and one in the Caribbean.

Charlotte Douglas broke records for passenger travel last year, with 53.4 million passengers catching flights from the airport.

Charlotte’s airport also ranked as the seventh-busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to the Airport Council International’s preliminary rankings for 2022.

