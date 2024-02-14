Frontier Airlines adds nonstop route at CLT
Frontier Airlines will launch a new nonstop route at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this spring as part of an expansion in Cincinnati.
The Charlotte flight is among six new nonstop destinations for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where the ultra-low-cost carrier is also establishing a crew base.
Other routes are to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Boston; Houston; Portland, Maine; and Pensacola, Florida.
Service on the Charlotte-Cincinnati route will launch on May 16.
