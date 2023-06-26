A Frontier Airlines employee shouting 'hurry up' at passengers as they board a flight has gone viral on Instagram for being rude

A Frontier Airlines employee has gone viral on social media for being rude to passengers and yelling at them to "hurry up," as they boarded a flight.

Instagram user Bonnie Rushing posted a video on the platform on June 4 with the words "Frontier Airlines Seriously," and a frown emoji written over it.

The video, which has racked up 2.4 million views since it was posted, shows an airline employee beckoning passengers forward in a passive-aggressive manner as they board a flight from Denver, Colorado to Norfolk, Virginia.

The employee can be heard saying "Next guest, please. We have to close the doors. I'm already late."

In one part of the video, she repeatedly yells at a passenger: "Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up, we gotta go!"

Rushings wrote in the caption: "Frontier Airlines always doing the most to provide top notch customer service. recommend. But seriously, what is this???"

She added: "People just trying to board the plane without getting PTSD."

The video has received over 3,000 comments with users divided over whether the employee was providing poor customer service.

One user commented: "She is just doing her job. She does need to be trained to 'smile' a little, using the words 'please.' Never say 'hurry up hurry up hurry up.' You start boarding earlier properly estimating time to board. Its not the passengers. It's you lady. And what are you wearing? A Bathrobe. That's not uniform."

Another wrote: "I see a gate agent stressed about all the late passengers and is being nice and NOT closing the doors."

Others agreed saying: "She's doing her job and getting it done."

In March, TikTok users criticized Frontier Airlines for providing bonuses to staff for each bag they charge extra for — an incentive the airline has confirmed is true.

The criticism came about after a Tiktoker posted a series of videos that went viral showing that she was charged extra for her carry-on luggage because a Frontier Airlines employee claimed her bag was too big. The bags appeared to fit in the boxes provided in the videos.

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, sent outside regular working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider