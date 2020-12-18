Frontier Airlines is launching 11 new routes to cities across the US, Caribbean, and Latin America- here's the full list

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

Frontier Airlines is growing with 11 new routes to cities across the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America in 2020 and 2021

Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami are the focus of the expansion with cheap weekend getaways the key theme.

The expansion will also see Frontier go directly up against Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, and United Airlines.

Frontier Airlines is continuing to expand in anticipation of a strong 2021 that will hopefully see a return of travelers after a seemingly never-ending 2020.

Miami and Las Vegas are the focus of this expansion as leisure destinations have become the focus of airlines thanks to a shift in travel demand away from business flyers. The new routes from Las Vegas see increased competition with Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air while American Airlines will be the most affected by the new Miami routes.

Frontier is also growing to Central American countries south of Mexico, destinations that have primarily been dominated by Spirit Airlines. Guatemala and El Salvador will both see new service that will take Frontier further south than any of its current destinations.

Ultra-low-cost airlines are gearing up for a strong 2021 as leisure travel continues to rebound ahead of business travel. Airlines like Frontier are slated to recover quicker than their full-service competitors as their route networks are geared towards leisure travelers and their business models are already incredibly lean to maximize profit margins.

The cheap fares charged by the airline lure in consumers and then high-priced extras like checked baggage allowance and advance seat assignments bring in additional untaxed revenue. But savvy consumers who don't need any of those extras can still get a great deal, especially as fares for the new routes start at $19 and can often be less during sales.

Here's where Frontier Airlines is flying in 2021.

Between Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas. cht725/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas on March 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, also serving the Mexican city of Juarez should the US border reopen to non-essential travelers.

Rival ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant will be Frontier's only competition on the route. Serving border cities is a key tenet of Allegiant's business model to maximize the size of its markets.

Between Las Vegas and Wichita, Kansas

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Wichita, Kansas on March 12, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Fridays and Mondays, ideally timed for weekend getaways to Sin City.

Allegiant and Southwest Airlines currently serve the route and will compete with Frontier. Southwest will offer once-weekly service by the time Frontier joins the route while Allegiant will offer flights on a twice-weekly basis.

Between Las Vegas and Little Rock

Little Rock, Arkansas. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Little Rock on March 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Mondays, again timed for a weekend getaway to Las Vegas.

Southwest is Frontier's only competitor on the route but by the time Frontier begins flights, the low-cost carrier will only operate once-weekly flights between the two cities, according to Cirium data.

Between Las Vegas and Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Oklahoma City on March 12, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

Allegiant and Southwest will once again be Frontier's only competitors on the route with the former offering twice-daily service when Frontier moves in and the latter offering daily service.

Between Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on March 25, 2021. The twice-weekly service geared towards giving Las Vegans a new weekend getaway option will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently serve this route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico on March 26, 2021. The twice-weekly weekender service will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

No other airlines currently serve this route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator.

Between Miami and Cancun, Mexico

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Cancun, Mexico on March 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly weekender service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

American Airlines will be Frontier's only competition, giving the route its only ultra-low-cost option. But Frontier will still have to compete with as many as six daily flights that American operates, according to Cirium data.

Between Miami and Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Guatemala City, Guatemala on April 12, 2021. The three-times-weekly service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

American will once again give Frontier its only competition, offering as many as three daily flights to the Central American country's capital city, Cirium data shows. Frontier had planned to enter Guatemala in 2020, as AirlineGeeks reported, but the pandemic pushed back those plans.

Between Miami and San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and San Salvador, El Salvador on April 13, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

American will also compete with Frontier on this route, offering as many as three daily flights between the two cities. San Salvador will also be Frontier's southernmost destination when the route launches, Cirium data shows, beating out Guatemala City and the Caribbean destinations currently served by the airport.

Between Miami and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on December 17, 2020. The route will operate three-times-weekly after December 18 with service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until January 7, 2021, when flights will only be operated on Thursdays and Sundays.

On March 11, 2021, the service will go to four-times-weekly and operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and, and Sundays. American and Eastern Airlines will provide competition on the route with as many as seven daily flights between the two alone.

Between Chicago and Cozumel, Mexico

Frontier will launch service between Chicago and Cozumel, Mexico on February 13, 2021. The once-weekly service will operate on Saturdays only.

American and United Airlines will compete with Frontier on the route, also providing Saturday only service. But Frontier will be the only ultra-low-cost carrier providing service on the route.

