Frontier Airlines is launching 11 new routes to cities across the US, Caribbean, and Latin America- here's the full list

Thomas Pallini
Frontier Airlines
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

  • Frontier Airlines is growing with 11 new routes to cities across the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America in 2020 and 2021 

  • Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami are the focus of the expansion with cheap weekend getaways the key theme. 

  • The expansion will also see Frontier go directly up against Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, and United Airlines.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Frontier Airlines is continuing to expand in anticipation of a strong 2021 that will hopefully see a return of travelers after a seemingly never-ending 2020. 

Miami and Las Vegas are the focus of this expansion as leisure destinations have become the focus of airlines thanks to a shift in travel demand away from business flyers. The new routes from Las Vegas see increased competition with Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air while American Airlines will be the most affected by the new Miami routes. 

Frontier is also growing to Central American countries south of Mexico, destinations that have primarily been dominated by Spirit Airlines. Guatemala and El Salvador will both see new service that will take Frontier further south than any of its current destinations. 

Ultra-low-cost airlines are gearing up for a strong 2021 as leisure travel continues to rebound ahead of business travel. Airlines like Frontier are slated to recover quicker than their full-service competitors as their route networks are geared towards leisure travelers and their business models are already incredibly lean to maximize profit margins. 

Read more: Spirit Airlines' low-cost model puts it in the perfect spot to be the big winner of the pandemic, a Deutsche Bank analyst says

The cheap fares charged by the airline lure in consumers and then high-priced extras like checked baggage allowance and advance seat assignments bring in additional untaxed revenue. But savvy consumers who don't need any of those extras can still get a great deal, especially as fares for the new routes start at $19 and can often be less during sales. 

Here's where Frontier Airlines is flying in 2021.

Between Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas

el paso texas
El Paso, Texas. cht725/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas on March 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, also serving the Mexican city of Juarez should the US border reopen to non-essential travelers.

Rival ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant will be Frontier's only competition on the route. Serving border cities is a key tenet of Allegiant's business model to maximize the size of its markets.

Between Las Vegas and Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Wichita, Kansas on March 12, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Fridays and Mondays, ideally timed for weekend getaways to Sin City. 

Allegiant and Southwest Airlines currently serve the route and will compete with Frontier. Southwest will offer once-weekly service by the time Frontier joins the route while Allegiant will offer flights on a twice-weekly basis.

Between Las Vegas and Little Rock

little rock
Little Rock, Arkansas. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Little Rock on March 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Mondays, again timed for a weekend getaway to Las Vegas.

Southwest is Frontier's only competitor on the route but by the time Frontier begins flights, the low-cost carrier will only operate once-weekly flights between the two cities, according to Cirium data. 

Between Las Vegas and Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Oklahoma City on March 12, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Fridays and Mondays. 

Allegiant and Southwest will once again be Frontier's only competitors on the route with the former offering twice-daily service when Frontier moves in and the latter offering daily service. 

Between Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

puerto vallarta mexico
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on March 25, 2021. The twice-weekly service geared towards giving Las Vegans a new weekend getaway option will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. 

No other airlines currently serve this route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator. 

Between Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico on March 26, 2021. The twice-weekly weekender service will operate on Fridays and Mondays. 

No other airlines currently serve this route, leaving Frontier as the sole operator. 

Between Miami and Cancun, Mexico

cancun
Cancun, Mexico. Shutterstock/jdross75

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Cancun, Mexico on March 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly weekender service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

American Airlines will be Frontier's only competition, giving the route its only ultra-low-cost option. But Frontier will still have to compete with as many as six daily flights that American operates, according to Cirium data.

Between Miami and Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala City
Guatemala City, Guatemala. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Guatemala City, Guatemala on April 12, 2021. The three-times-weekly service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. 

American will once again give Frontier its only competition, offering as many as three daily flights to the Central American country's capital city, Cirium data shows. Frontier had planned to enter Guatemala in 2020, as AirlineGeeks reported, but the pandemic pushed back those plans. 

Between Miami and San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador
San Salvador, El Salvador. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Las Vegas and San Salvador, El Salvador on April 13, 2021. The four-times-weekly service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. 

American will also compete with Frontier on this route, offering as many as three daily flights between the two cities. San Salvador will also be Frontier's southernmost destination when the route launches, Cirium data shows, beating out Guatemala City and the Caribbean destinations currently served by the airport. 

Between Miami and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Shutterstock.com

Frontier will launch service between Miami and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on December 17, 2020. The route will operate three-times-weekly after December 18 with service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until January 7, 2021, when flights will only be operated on Thursdays and Sundays. 

On March 11, 2021, the service will go to four-times-weekly and operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and, and Sundays. American and Eastern Airlines will provide competition on the route with as many as seven daily flights between the two alone. 

Between Chicago and Cozumel, Mexico  

Cozumel, Mexico
Cozumel, Mexico. Shutterstock/DiegoMariottini

Frontier will launch service between Chicago and Cozumel, Mexico on February 13, 2021. The once-weekly service will operate on Saturdays only. 

American and United Airlines will compete with Frontier on the route, also providing Saturday only service. But Frontier will be the only ultra-low-cost carrier providing service on the route. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Judge says Michael Flynn may not avoid prison in scathing remarks: ‘I can’t hide my disgust’

    'I am going to be frank with you, this crime is very serious … I can’t hide my disgust, my disdain, at this criminal offense’

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

    Trump praised Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama who has vowed to support him, but hit out at the late Senator John McCain - not for the first time

  • New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

    Police began arriving almost immediately after Ahmaud Arbery was shot in a Georgia subdivision, finding the unarmed Black man lying facedown while the man who shot him paced with hands on his head.

  • Fewer Military Recruits Dropped Out of Boot Camp in 2020. Here's Why

    Military entry-level training, like most things in 2020, has been anything but normal this year.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The 6-3 ruling on ideological lines, with the court's six conservatives in the majority and three liberals dissenting, gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency. However, his administration is battling against the clock to follow through on the vaguely defined proposal before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20.

  • A New Book Explorers the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

    There's finally a light at the end of the coronavirus relief tunnel.Months after the last COVID-19 stimulus bill expired, lawmakers say they're about ready to pass a renewal that has support from both parties. They also are finalizing the annual government funding bill, which COVID-19 relief is lumped in with, and expect to pass finalized versions this weekend, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Thursday.While boosted unemployment payments and other provisions expired with the previous CARES Act, even more unemployment programs were set to run out at the end of the year. Also expiring Friday is a one-week continuing resolution funding the government, passed last week to keep the government from shutting down as Congress worked out a longer-term deal. Senators may unveil an approximately $900 billion relief package as soon as Thursday, The Washington Post reports, though discussions over its final passage may drag into the weekend.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday it's a "real possibility" the Senate passes a 24- or 48-hour continuing resolution to fund the government through the weekend, though Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he "pray[s] we don't do that." Indecision remains over how to distribute stimulus checks — they're expected to be about $600. The final bill is also expected to include boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and $325 billion in aid for small businesses, reports Axios.Democrats and Republicans will both be able to cite wins and losses in the relief bill, Axios notes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can tell fiscally conservative Republicans that this bill doesn't have a very different price tag from the one he proposed over the summer, while Democrats were able to block a liability shield that would prevent businesses from facing coronavirus-related lawsuits.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis said there’s a problem with vaccine shipments. Pfizer disagrees.

    Less than a week into its program to vaccinate millions of residents to protect them from the novel coronavirus, Florida has hit a potential speed bump.

  • Homeless but hidden, some Americans families are disqualified from crucial aid

    Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households.

  • An inmate who is scheduled to be executed just 5 days before Biden takes office tested positive for COVID-19

    The federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where Dustin John Higgs is being held has over 300 confirmed cases among inmates.