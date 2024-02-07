Frontier Airlines launching nonstop flights between Pensacola and Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Philadelphia and Pensacola this May, according to a news release from the airline.

Frontier, the self-described "ultra-low fare carrier," is introducing a new route between Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) on May 22. The flights will be three times weekly.

Through Friday, Feb. 9, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 and premium seat upgrades starting at $19 on all routes operating from PHL, though a range of restrictions apply. More information about the promotion can be found here.

Flight frequency and times are subject to change. Check flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-philadelphia for additional information.

The nonstop route to Pensacola is one of 10 new routes coming to PHL in May. The others are direct flights between PHL and:

Knoxville (TYS)

Portland, Maine (PWM)

Milwaukee (MKE)

Detroit (DTW)

Chicago (ORD)

Indianapolis (IND)

Columbus (CMH)

St. Louis (STL)

Kansas City (MCI)

“The expansion shows that our post-pandemic recovery continues and these ultra low-cost fares will expand market reach and help make travel possible for many more travelers – both Philadelphians who want to explore new destinations and visitors who want to come and experience the great restaurants, amenities and events that Philadelphia has to offer,” Atif Saeed, CEO of Philadelphia's Department of Aviation, said in a statement.

With the new routes, Frontier will serve a total of 39 destinations from PHL and operate an average 44 daily departures this summer.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines operates 134 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the Americas, serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, according to the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola International Airport to Philadelphia flights coming soon