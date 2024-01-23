Frontier Airlines offering new routes, $19 one-way plane tickets at CVG. What to know

Cincinnati flyers can take advantage of new nonstop routes and deals from Frontier Airlines.

The budget airline announced new nonstop routes available at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. Starting May 16, travelers will be able to fly to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport three times per week via Frontier. Daily nonstop service to New York City's LaGuardia Airport begins April 10.

Nonstop service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul is currently offered by Delta Air Lines and Sun Country Airlines. Delta and American Airlines also offer nonstop service to LaGuardia.

To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is offering one-way tickets to these and other destinations for as low as $19. Here's what to know:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25 .

Fares are valid for nonstop flights Monday-Thursday and Saturday through June 5 .

There are blackout dates : Feb. 8-12, 15-16, 19-20; March 1-4, 7-11, 14-18, 21-25, 28-31; April 1-2, 4-7, 15, 18-21; May 24-27.

Available dates may vary by market. Learn more about the sale here.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Frontier Airlines offering $19 one-way plane tickets. What to know