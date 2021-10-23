A Frontier Airlines pilot accused of secretly recording a Florida student with a spy camera has been arrested, police say

The 55-year-old was arrested on one count of burglary of an occupied space and one count of attempted video voyeurism. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

A Frontier Airlines pilot has been arrested over allegations he spied on a Florida college student.

The suspect was accused of cutting a hole in the student's window to record her, WKMG reported.

He faces one count of burglary of a residence and one count of attempted video voyeurism.

A Frontier Airlines pilot has been charged over allegations he recorded a 19-year-old Florida college student with a hidden spy camera hidden in her apartment, university police said.

Vernon Dwayne Crider, the 55-year-old suspect, was accused of cutting a tiny hole into the woman's window to record her, WKMG first reported.

Crider was arrested by University of Central Florida (UCF) police after the camera was discovered by the student in the window of her apartment at The Pointe at Central apartment complex, according to an arrest affirmation obtained by The New York Post.

"The lens of the camera was facing her bedroom," the affirmation read. "The victim believed an individual placed the spy camera outside her bedroom window in order to surreptitiously record her inside her bedroom, where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy."

Police said the spy camera was recording for more than two hours before it was spotted, per The New York Post.

The student's mother was interviewed by WKMG. "She was crying and she told me very frantically that she was in her bedroom and she saw a blinking green light outside her window," she told the outlet.

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to WKMG, the student ran outside to inquire about the flashing green light and discovered the camera "about the size of a cigarette lighter."

Her mother told the outlet that the only reason she found it was because it was raining that night and the camera happened to reboot.

Police said they learned the identity of Crider after obtaining a SIM card installed from the recording device, which had a collection of photos of what appeared to be an airline cockpit and a hotel room, The New York Post reported.

It added that, according to police, a deleted photo that was retrieved from the card also showed a legal settlement including Crider's signature.

Crider faces one count of burglary of an occupied space and one count of attempted video voyeurism, WKMG reported.

