Frontier bids $2.9B for rival budget airline Spirit

American City Business Journals

Miramar-based Spirit Airlines and Denver-based Frontier Airlines have plans to create the country's largest low-cost airline after agreeing to merge in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. The combined company will be the fifth-largest airline in the U.S. once the deal closes in the second half of 2022. "This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low-fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public," Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement.