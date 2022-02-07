Frontier bids $2.9B for rival budget airline Spirit

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are proposing to combine in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that would create a larger discount airline to compete against the nation's dominant carriers and, they say, promote lower fares. (Feb. 7)

