Frontier Communications Launches Enhanced Network Solution

In order to address the burgeoning demand of cloud applications and connected devices, Frontier Communications Corporation FTR recently unveiled Managed SD-Wan to simplify network visibility and control from a central location. This technology, combined with Amazon Web Services Cloud integration, is a one-stop solution to overcome the dynamic challenges of transforming networks. It provides a compelling alternative to the enterprise customers, seeking transition from complex, costly and static multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) networks to agile, flexible and cost-efficient ones.



About the Solution



Frontier’s Managed SD-Wan is a simplified network management solution that aims to optimize bandwidth and related expenditure by curbing the rate of resource wastage and prioritizing more on network performance and traffic optimization at the application level based on the customer’s policy and priorities, just at the click of a mouse.



Paired with Frontier SD-WAN Private Network, this technology also delivers active configuration with the added value of prioritizing business critical applications and traffic. It helps in providing a centralized visibility into current data and analytics by making WAN-wide adjustments based on evolving market conditions and real-time business priorities.



The robust WAN technology also provides continuous technical support to create and deliver a network management solution that caters to the business needs of the enterprise customers, while reducing implementation risk and expediting procurement simultaneously.



Core Focus



The regional wireline service provider is currently focused on generating additional revenues through customer retention, market share gain, new product launches and broadband expansion by bringing about productivity and customer-oriented enhancements. Sustainable broadband subscriber growth supported by strong network expansion and improved pricing structure remains key growth drivers.



Frontier is continually focusing to derive benefits from the growing Business Service segment. The company has been expanding its fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs). It has been enhancing its Ethernet capabilities lately and seeking to retain SMB customers with attractive plans.



The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, delivering average positive surprise of 115.8%. The stock has lost 13% compared with the industry’s decline of 21.4% in the past three months.









