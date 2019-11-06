New Frontier Corporation (NFC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) based on that data.

Is New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) an outstanding investment now? Prominent investors are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that NFC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We choose to focus on the top tier of this group, around 750 funds. These money managers shepherd the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a few investment strategies that have historically surpassed the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We're going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC).

How are hedge funds trading New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NFC over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Fir Tree, managed by Jeffrey Tannenbaum, holds the number one position in New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC). Fir Tree has a $10 million position in the stock, comprising 1% of its 13F portfolio. On Fir Tree's heels is David Costen Haley of HBK Investments, with a $7.6 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions consist of Anand Parekh's Alyeska Investment Group, Paul Glazer's Glazer Capital and Louis Bacon's Moore Global Investments.