Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider upped their holding by 2.2% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Frontier Developments plc's (LON:FDEV ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Frontier Developments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Charles William Cotton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£26.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£12.66). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Charles William Cotton was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Frontier Developments insiders own about UK£171m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frontier Developments Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Frontier Developments shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Frontier Developments insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Frontier Developments that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

