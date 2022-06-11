Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) shareholders have earned a 7.8% CAGR over the last five years

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 30% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 42% is below the market return of 50%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Frontier Digital Ventures didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Frontier Digital Ventures saw its revenue grow at 41% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 7% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Frontier Digital Ventures stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Frontier Digital Ventures' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Frontier Digital Ventures hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 45% exceeds its share price return of 42%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.4% in the twelve months, Frontier Digital Ventures shareholders did even worse, losing 39%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Frontier Digital Ventures (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

