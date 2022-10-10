Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Frontier Digital Ventures Limited's (ASX:FDV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$15m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$20m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Frontier Digital Ventures' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Frontier Digital Ventures, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$7.4m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 94% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Frontier Digital Ventures' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

