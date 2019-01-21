Here’s What Frontier IP Group Plc’s (LON:FIPP) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Frontier IP Group Plc’s (LON:FIPP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Frontier IP Group has a P/E ratio of 34.59, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying £34.59 for every £1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Frontier IP Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Frontier IP Group:

P/E of 34.59 = £0.81 ÷ £0.024 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Frontier IP Group shrunk earnings per share by 37% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 46%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does Frontier IP Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.8) for companies in the capital markets industry is lower than Frontier IP Group’s P/E.

AIM:FIPP PE PEG Gauge January 21st 19 More

That means that the market expects Frontier IP Group will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Frontier IP Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Frontier IP Group’s UK£1.1m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Frontier IP Group’s P/E Ratio

Frontier IP Group’s P/E is 34.6 which is above average (15.8) in the GB market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.