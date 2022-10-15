Frontier just unveiled its first Airbus A321neo. Take a closer look at the ultra-efficient airliner.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines just received its first-ever "ultra-fuel-efficient" Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The plane is equipped with Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines that will reduce greenhouse emissions by 16%.

Frontier Airlines just welcomed its first-ever Airbus A321neo jet, which it says is more fuel efficient than any other commercial airliner in the US.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

The sleek new aircraft was unveiled at a ceremony at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday.

The A321neo ceremony in Tampa.

As opposed to its current A321ceo planes, Airbus' NEO option means the jet has a next-generation engine that is more environmentally friendly and can fly further than its predecessor.

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321ceo.

Specifically, the plane is equipped with Pratt & Whitney's "groundbreaking" GTF engines, reducing noise and offering the lowest greenhouse emissions for the entire A320neo family, per the manufacturer.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

Pratt and Whitney says the engines will reduce CO2 emissions and noise by 16% and 75%, respectively.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle with the company's first A321neo.

Employees named Frontier's first A321neo "Frederick the Bald Eagle" after Pratt & Whitney's founder Frederick B. Rentschler, who started the company in Connecticut in 1925.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

The livery sports the airline's signature green paint job, Pratt & Whitney's bald eagle logo on the tail, and added finishes on the fuselage, like an ombré design and the words: "America's Green Airline."

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

Inside, Frontier has maintained its all-economy configuration that can carry up to 240 people instead of the 230 on its A321ceos and the 186 on its A320neos.

While the dense cabin is still no-frills, the seats have an aesthetically pleasing look with teal finishes on the seats.

The jet is the first of 158 A321neos Frontier will acquire between now and 2029, making the "greenest airline in the US even greener," company president and CEO Barry Biffle said.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle speaking at the ceremony for the new A321neo.

"The fuel efficiency offered by this aircraft also provides savings that can be passed on to our customers, helping us continue to deliver on our mission of providing 'Low Fares Done Right' across America and beyond," he continued.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

Travelers could see lower fares on A321neo routes because the plane has a higher capacity, but less cost to operate compared to its A321ceos, which doesn't have the more efficient engine.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

By 2030, the low-cost airline says it will nearly triple its fleet size with outstanding orders for 226 planes, including 18 A321XLRs that would allow the carrier to fly even further than the A321neo.

Frontier Airlines' new A321neo.

The A321XLR can fly up to 5,400 miles, which is enough to reach places like Hawaii and Europe.

Airbus

Over the years, airlines have started ditching widebody jets in favor of lower-capacity, extended-range narrowbody planes for flights across the Atlantic.

American Airlines has A321XLRs on order that will be equipped with the airline's new Flagship Suite. Airbus

For example, JetBlue uses the A321neoLR to fly to the UK, which has a range of 4,600 miles…

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A321neoLR.

…and United operates its 4,085-mile range Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Ponta Delgada, Portugal.

Taylor Rains/Insider

