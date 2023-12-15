Frontier to offer flights as low as $19 from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh

For as low as $19, Frontier Airlines flyers now have the opportunity to fly between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

On just a 40-minute flight, the offering can be a game changer for travelers — and a way to avoid a five- to six-hour drive on the turnpike.

Before the addition, only American Airlines offered flights between the two cities.

Available twice each day, service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia will begin May 16. The airline is also offering more flights out of Pittsburgh in mid-May to places such as Dallas; Atlanta; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

"This additional service will not only give travelers more options when flying out of Pittsburgh, but will help support good, life-sustaining jobs as well as the regional economy," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a press release.

With these additional flights, Frontier is growing its Pittsburgh presence by 600%. An economic impact of $72 million on Pittsburgh is also expected.

"Pittsburgh International Airport is an important economic engine and gateway for Western Pennsylvania — and this expanded service is a significant step forward as we connect Pennsylvania travelers, tourists and businesses to the rest of the country," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Frontier offering flights from PHL to PIT for as low as $19