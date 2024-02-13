Frontier planning 'significant increase in service' from CVG

Following news that it will hire more pilots and other staff at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Frontier Airlines on Tuesday will release details about “a significant increase in service” from CVG.

The new service will increase Frontier’s average summer daily departures, on peak travel days, by 57% year-to-year, Frontier and CVG said in a press release late Monday.

Last November, the Denver-based discount carrier announced plans to establish what is called a crew base at CVG this May.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told The Enquirer then that at least 80 pilots and 160 flight attendants would be recruited locally.

The airline said then that it would offer promotional fares, starting at $39, to kick off its expansion at the airport.

The new base will help make the airline's operations "much more reliable'' as it continues to expand to new destinations, Biffle said.

Frontier currently offers 12 nonstop routes from CVG, including to leisure travel destinations Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; and Cancun, Mexico.

