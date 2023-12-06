Frontier Racing delays application to race live horses at Frontier Park

Dec. 5—CHEYENNE — A proposal to conduct live horse racing at Frontier Park was delayed Tuesday after Accel Entertainment, the company that intends to run the track, asked the Laramie County commissioners to postpone a decision on its application.

This comes after a false survey spread misinformation about the project over the weekend. Accel, doing business locally as Frontier Racing, and Cheyenne Frontier Days, which will be leasing the land for Accel to use, submitted the postponement request with the intention of taking additional time to work with the community to address concerns of nearby residents.

"CFD has heard our neighbors. There are questions related to traffic control, the potential for noise and other impacts," CFD officials said in a letter to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners. "We will take the steps necessary to develop the needed information and present it to the city and our neighbors with regards to these concerns and present solutions."

Frontier Racing said it wants to run live horse racing events on weekends from August through October at the home of "the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration." Officials have said it would be the first horse racetrack in a residential area in Wyoming and likely nationwide.

At a previous county commissioners meeting, elected officials voted to postpone approval of a resolution allowing Accel/Frontier Racing to apply for a gaming license from the Wyoming Gaming Commission. They did this to give the company more time to inform and work with the public on this project and its impact on the city. When the initial resolution was brought before the commission, few community members or even governing officials had heard of the proposed project.

Frontier Racing officials hosted one session on Nov. 29 at CFD headquarters, where about 40 community members came out and voiced their concerns with how the racetrack proposal would impact traffic, pollution and safety.

"While not required by law, CFD believes it is required by the spirit of our 128-year relationship with the city," CFD continued in its letter on its commitment to listening to the community.

Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm said he has received a lot of public input since the issue was first made widely known to the public two weeks ago. They've expressed concerns about the location, the survey and the legal history of the company.

"We had a lot of people ask about Archer [complex]," he said. "Why don't you move into Archer? ... I would love to have a track at Archer; I think it'd be a great community asset. But I can't make a business come to Archer, and I can't give away, from the taxpayer asset that is Archer, to an entity without proper payment. That's required by law, and that's required as a fiduciary of your tax dollars."

He also said he is angry with whoever created the online survey. Also called a "push poll," it generated rumors that the city or county may exercise eminent domain to expand parking, use taxpayer dollars to upgrade infrastructure and hire out-of-state workers instead of hiring locally.

"I'm angry about what happened over this weekend — not about the millions of emails and phone calls that we got, because that's what I signed up for," Malm said. "I am angry that an entity or person in our community chose to take this tactic of espousing lies and mistruths and preying on the fear of citizens to rally support against this project."

The county has no authority to exercise eminent domain or use taxpayer dollars to support a private horse racing track, which the commission acknowledged.

Malm continued by saying that, although he does not know who created the push poll, he hopes to find out and have their gaming license revoked, if they are a competitor. He has no authority to revoke a gaming license, but said he would do everything in his power to see that change, if necessary.

"If I'm able to find out who scared our residents in this way, I will make sure that they do not operate in Laramie County. I will use every power that is vested in me by the state of Wyoming to take that license. Because that is not fair to the citizens of Laramie County, and that is not the way we want to operate business in Laramie County," he said.

Commission Chairman Troy Thompson said that he feels the rest of the commission agrees with Malm's remarks.

The application was postponed indefinitely, so it is unclear at this time whether the item will be discussed at the next meeting of the commissioners in two weeks.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.