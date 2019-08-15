Is Frontier Services Group (HKG:500) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Frontier Services Group Limited (HKG:500) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Frontier Services Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Frontier Services Group had HK$438.0k of debt in December 2018, down from HK$253.6m, one year before. However, it does have HK$709.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$708.9m.

How Healthy Is Frontier Services Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Frontier Services Group had liabilities of HK$215.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$99.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$709.4m as well as receivables valued at HK$216.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$611.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Frontier Services Group's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Frontier Services Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Frontier Services Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Frontier Services Group reported revenue of HK$867m, which is a gain of 20%. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Frontier Services Group?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Frontier Services Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of HK$319m and booked a HK$259m accounting loss. But at least it has HK$709m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow.