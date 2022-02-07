Frontier and Spirit Are Merging to Create Fifth-Largest Airline in the United States

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Spirit airlines; Frontier Airlines
Spirit airlines; Frontier Airlines

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images; Getty Images

Frontier and Spirit Airlines are joining forces.

The two airline companies announced in a press release on Monday that they have agreed to merge in a deal that is valued at $6.6 billion.

The boards of both companies, which operate the two largest low-cost airlines in the United States, approved the deal over the weekend, CNBC reported.

Once merged, Frontier and Spirit Airlines will become the nation's fifth-largest airline. The companies now hope that the deal will allow them to compete against their biggest competitors.

Currently, the "Big Four" airlines — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines — dominate the industry, per The Washington Post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines

Getty Images

RELATED: AT&T and Verizon Will Delay 5G Near Some Airports After U.S. Airlines Said It Would Cause 'Catastrophic Disruption'

"Together, Frontier and Spirit expect to change the industry for the benefit of consumers, bringing more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including major cities as well as underserved communities," the companies said in the press release.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel," Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. "This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultralow fare competitor to serve our Guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public."

Added Barry Biffle, Frontier's president and CEO: "Together, Frontier and Spirit will be America's Greenest Airline and deliver more ultralow fares to more people in more places."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A Spirit Airlines aircraft
A Spirit Airlines aircraft

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Frontier and Spirit did not announce a new name for the combined airline, or who the CEO of the company will be. Those queries are expected to be answered by a committee when the transaction closes sometime later this year, according to CNBC.

Once the two airlines are combined, they said they will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries. The airlines also noted that they will "deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings" and "add 10,000 direct jobs," in addition to "thousands of additional jobs at the companies' business partners."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden science adviser Eric Lander apologizes for "demeaning" behavior toward staff

    Eric Lander, President Biden's science adviser, has apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way," according to a note he sent to OSTP staff this weekend. The big picture: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to a OSTP spokesperson. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePol

  • White House unveils recommendations to promote union membership

    The White House on Monday released a lengthy report detailing recommendations to bolster union membership among federal government employees, the product of a task force President Biden convened early on in his presidency. The 43-page report outlines almost 70 recommendations for federal government agencies to promote union membership and collective bargaining.A White House official said that Biden has accepted the recommendations and that the...

  • Teaching Black History Month under Iowa's new law

    February marks Black History Month, but this is the first year it will be celebrated under Iowa's new law targeting critical race theory.Flashback: Last year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that bans schools from teaching the U.S. or people can be systemically racist or sexist.But districts' interpretations of the law widely differ, causing confusion. For example, Waukee Community School District doesn't allow BLM signs in classrooms, but neighboring districts do. Get market news worth

  • Multiple people arrested at 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa

    Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes. According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and...

  • Techs Lead Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose in early trading on Monday as investors took stock of the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week. Treasury yields ticked higher and a rout in European sovereign bonds deepened.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Mon

  • Dow Holds Steady to Start New Week, Bitcoin Pops, Peloton Soars—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were mostly higher Monday, with technology stocks continuing to lead the three major indexes. Investors were also looking ahead at to the conclusion of earnings season. Friday, the Nasdaq gained 1.6% as investors bought up beaten-down tech names after Meta Platforms ‘ (ticker: FB) disappointing earnings report and outlook caused a wave of selling.

  • White House Looks At Ways To Reverse Decline In Union Membership

    President Joe Biden has accepted task force recommendations to promote collective bargaining through executive action.

  • Opinion: Big Air jump facility might be the Beijing Games' best idea

    At Beijing's Big Air jump facility, every minute, you’re going to see something done on skis that it would never occur to most humans to try.

  • Canadian Snowboarder Max Parrot Wins Gold 3 Years After Rare Cancer Diagnosis: 'Feels Amazing'

    "I laid down the best run of my entire life," Max Parrot told BBC Sport following his gold-medal win in the men's slopestyle event on Monday

  • Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

    Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.

  • Forest fire rages across Kenya national park

    Forest rangers and volunteers battled flames and strong winds on Sunday to stop a fierce fire raging across Kenya's Aberdare national park for nearly 24 hours.

  • The Canada trucker protest has become a 'nationwide insurrection', the chair of Ottawa's police board said

    The convoy is about more than just truckers. Protestors in Ottawa have let off fireworks, blocked roads, and desecrated a war memorial.

  • Who Gets to Ski?

    When Tim Pham learned to ski in the 1980s, the sport seemed simpler. He would go to quiet resorts in Northern California like Sugar Bowl, where he would show up any time of day, buy a $35 lift pass and ski without facing lines or crowds. “I could just decide I wanted a lesson and go up to the window and ask for one,” Pham said. “There were no reservations needed or long lines.” He didn’t even have the right gear. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I skied in jeans and re

  • Disney Cruise Line cancels 12 sailings aboard Disney Wish, delays maiden voyage

    Disney Wish is set to take off on its maiden voyage five weeks later than its original departure date due to omicron-related disruptions.

  • A Peloton Bailout Could Start a Big Nasdaq Stock Trend

    The stock market finished last week with a good-sized rebound as investors are still trying to figure out whether the bull market from the beginning of the pandemic can continue. On Monday morning, market participants had measured optimism, and futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about a quarter percent as of 8:15 a.m. ET. The big news in premarket trading came from Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), with those following the interactive fitness equipment manufacturer hearing stories about how a larger company might swoop in to buy the ailing company on the cheap.

  • Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

    Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history. The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four despite Sweden having the last-rock advantage, called the hammer.

  • Have we seen the last of Jacoby Brissett in a Dolphins jersey

    The Dolphins could find a new backup in 2022.

  • Magnitude 3.2 quake hits near San Leandro USGS says

    A preliminary 3.2. magnitude earthquake struck near San Leandro Sunday, according to the USGS.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics: Robots deliver meals amid coronavirus at 2022 Beijing Olympics

    COVID-19 protocols have brought on robots for meal-delivery at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list

    The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify, imposing new restrictions on their ability to receive shipments from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them. The Commerce Department said Monday that it was adding the companies to what is known as the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide that are subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary checks. “The ability to verify the legitimacy and reliability of foreign parties receiving U.S. exports through the timely completion of end-use checks is a core principle of our export control system,” Matthew Axelrod, the department's assistant secretary for export enforcement, said in a statement.