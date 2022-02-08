Frontier, Spirit tie-up will face close U.S. review - lawyers

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago
David Shepardson
·3 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit Airlines Inc to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline will face close scrutiny from the Justice Department, lawyers said Monday.

The Biden administration has made injecting more competition into U.S. industries a key priority.

Andre Barlow, an antitrust lawyer at Doyle, Barlow & Mazard LLC, said in the "antitrust environment" the airlines would have trouble getting the deal past the department's Antitrust Division.

"Given the administration's stance against mergers, it will be difficult for these two low-budget competitors to convince the antitrust enforcers that its merger will lead to lower prices," he said.

Frontier and Spirit pledged to avoid any job losses and add 10,000 direct jobs by 2026. They also promised the merger would deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings.

"DOJ will focus on whether the two airlines overlap with respect to city pairs and whether the combination of two budget airlines would result in higher prices for consumers," Barlow said.

Kenneth Quinn, a partner at Clyde & Co, said however that the DoJ would have a "hard time blocking this merger."

"You've got two ultra-low-cost carriers with a common fleet without a lot of competitive city pair overlap," he said.

The Justice Department sued in September to unwind American Airlines and JetBlue Airways "Northeast Alliance" partnership, arguing it seeks to eliminate "significant competition between a dominant airline and a uniquely disruptive competitor."

The Justice Department declined to comment on the merger proposal. A White House spokesperson did not comment on the Frontier Spirit merger proposal but said the Biden administration "is committed to protecting competition across a wide range of industries for the benefit of consumers."

In September, the administration said it planned to award 16 slots for flights at Newark International Airport in New Jersey to a yet-to-be-determined low-cost carrier.

The slots were previously owned by United Airlines and then transferred to Southwest Airlines before being given up. United advocated for them to be retired to reduce congestion.

Last month, the Transportation Department issued a new rule to make it easier for regulators to move faster to protect airline customers from unfair and deceptive practices. It plans future rules on airline ticket refunds and transparency of airline baggage and other fees.

American and three other airlines control over 80% of the U.S. domestic air market.

Tim Wu, a White House adviser https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/03/05/white-house-announces-additional-policy-staff on technology and competition policy, in 2018 argued https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/01/opinion/sprint-t-mobile-merger.html consolidation resulted in the largest U.S. airlines "finding ways to give less for more: fewer flights (more crowded planes), smaller seats, fewer flight attendants, higher baggage and change fees and a stubborn resistance to lowering fares."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Treasury Department Warns of NFT Risk in Art-Related Money Laundering

    In a study published Friday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury warned that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may become a tool for money laundering in the high-value art market. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest crypto focus in Washington and the outlook for NFT-specific recommendations.

  • UK's Johnson wants to offer Russia reassurance about NATO

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to offer Russia reassurance about NATO's role because it is a defensive alliance and any European democracies should be able to join, his spokesman said on Monday. Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, is demanding security guarantees including a promise NATO will never admit Ukraine. "Russia has expressed concerns about potential NATO aggression, but we have been clear that those concerns are fundamentally unfounded as NATO is a defensive alliance at its heart," Johnson's spokesman said.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • With Omicron Waning, Americans Are Ready for the Reopening

    A burst of spending is coming as the pandemic wanes. Here are the industries that stand to benefit the most—and what could go wrong.

  • Meta says it removed scammers' Canada convoy Facebook groups

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Monday it had removed dozens of groups, pages and accounts that latched onto the truck convoy protest in Canada but were run by spammers and scammers, including in Vietnam. A "Freedom Convoy" has disrupted life in downtown Ottawa for 11 days, starting as a movement against a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers but turning into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many of the Canadian governments' public health measures. "We continue to see scammers latch onto any hot-button issue that draws people's attention, including the ongoing protests," said Meta spokeswoman Margarita Franklin.

  • Western Ukraine Is Preparing For An Influx Of Refugees If War With Russia Breaks Out

    People and companies are beginning to seek a safe haven in Ukraine’s west, close to NATO troops and EU nations. Even the US Embassy in Kyiv is considering the move.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden says there will be no Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Monday said "we will bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Germany if Russia invades Ukraine. Speaking during a White House news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden did not specify how he would propose to halt the project, but said, "I promise you we'll be able to do it." Biden also advised American civilians to leave Ukraine but added the U.S. hadn't assessed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine.

  • Spirit to merge with Frontier, creating major low-cost US airline

    Budget US carriers Spirit and Frontier announced Monday they will merge to create a competitive low-cost airline, in an industry "shake up" they say aims to challenge the dominance of larger rivals.

  • Biden says U.S. and Germany are in 'lockstep' on Ukraine during meeting with German chancellor

    Biden says U.S. and Germany are in 'lockstep' on Ukraine during meeting with German chancellor

  • German official: "Of course" Nord Stream 2 is an "existential threat" to Ukraine

    A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party told Axios that "of course" Ukraine is right to call Nord Stream 2 an "existential threat" to its security, and that past German governments were wrong to dub the pipeline a "purely commercial project."Why it matters: Nord Stream 2 has been a major headache for the Biden administration, which waived sanctions on the operator of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline in order to help repair relations with Berlin damaged during the Trump er

  • Fuddruckers to close its remaining Orlando-area locations

    Houston-based Fuddruckers — known for its large hamburgers — has left the Central Florida market. The national fast-casual burger chain announced Monday via Facebook that it will close its remaining area restaurants, Fuddruckers of Apopka and Fuddruckers East Colonial. “After a great deal of careful consideration, we are definitely closing our restaurants ... It was a very difficult decision, but ultimately necessary.”

  • Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on Kashmir

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir. The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai's partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

  • Why the Frontier-Spirit Deal Lifted the Whole Airline Industry Monday

    The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) climbed 12 points to 4,513, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) picked up 26 points to 14,124. Falling stock prices often tempt companies to enter into strategic acquisitions, and the latest pair of companies to decide on a merger came from the airline industry. Specifically, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) made a move that lifted both of their stocks.

  • ‘Adults are banning books, but they’re not asking our opinions’: meet the teens of the Banned Book Club

    Conservatives are pushing to ban books from school libraries. At a time of crisis, a group of Pennsylvania teenagers are fighting back “Napoleon’s use of the sheep was notable,” says Jordan Daughtry, 14. She’s clutching a copy of Animal Farm, and referring to the authoritarian Berkshire boar who seizes control of an English acreage, before bending his fellow animals to his will. The sheep, who represent the unwitting masses in George Orwell’s critique of Joseph Stalin’s totalitarian rule, are “i

  • Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit

    Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are proposing to combine in a $2.9 billion deal that would create a larger discount airline to compete against the nation's dominant carriers and, they say, promote lower fares. The deal is likely to get a close examination from antitrust regulators in the Biden Administration, which has signaled a tougher line against big corporate mergers. “The Biden administration has made it very clear over the last year that they would like to promote competition in the airline space, and this is really an answer to returning balance from a competitive perspective to the big four," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in an interview.

  • Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast

    AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across eastern portions of the Carolinas Monday morning. But as the storm moved into colder air, AccuWeather forecasters said it was also unloading hazardous freezing rain and sleet n

  • U.S. declassifies inclusion of former Honduras leader Hernandez on U.S. corruption list

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington last year added then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to a blacklist barring entry to the United States due to corrupt or anti-democratic actions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday as the listing was declassified after Hernandez left office. In a statement, Blinken cited credible reports that Hernandez "has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns."

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ukraine foreign minister urges people to ignore 'apocalyptic predictions'

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday urged people to ignore "apocalyptic predictions" about an imminent Russian invasion, saying his country was strong and had unprecedented international support. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a week ago Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy when there were "no tanks in the streets". "Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians' faith in their country," Kuleba said in a tweet.

  • McMaster pushes back on RNC, calls events of Jan. 6 'illegitimate political discourse'

    Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in an interview on Sunday pushed back on the Republican National Committee (RNC), saying the events of Jan. 6 amounted to "illegitimate political discourse.""It was it was illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government," McMaster said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""And so I think it's really important for us to come together now,...